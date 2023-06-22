Tottenham Hotspur are among the contenders for the touted Netherlands prospect Xavi Simons, who is expected to leave Dutch Eredivisie outfit PSV this summer.

What's the latest on Xavi Simons to Tottenham?

That's according to esteemed transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, who claims that while PSG have the option to exercise a €6m (£5m) buyback clause for the dynamic midfielder next month, Spurs are also firmly in the mix.

Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all considering a move too, but Tottenham will fight hard to secure the signature of a precocious talent who could assume a driving role in Ange Postecoglou's rebuilding job.

Just 20-years-old, Simons is in the maiden phase of his career but has already caught the eye with his stellar showings, and if Tottenham prevail in their bid, it would represent a major coup.

Should Tottenham sign Xavi Simons?

The Lilywhites' framework needs some tinkering over the next few months if the demons of the past season are to be exorcised, and while the appointment of Postecoglou from Scottish champions Celtic is both astute and befitting, the transfer market must be utilised aptly after a dismal year that yielded no European football.

Indeed, Spurs finished eighth and stretched their barren trophy run to 15 years, with the acrimonious dismissal of Antonio Conte in March the fourth in as many years by chairman Daniel Levy.

The time for rejuvenation is now and Simons would fortify this framework with a steely foundation, with the Dutch talent having been in sensational and prolific form for Der Boeren this year, plundering 22 goals and assisting 12 more from 48 matches across all competitions, dubbed a "magic" ace by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Typically utilised as a No. 10, Simons has also found fruit from the flanks and in a more centrally-placed striking deployment, and this level of versatility could provide Tottenham with an invaluable and "unprecedented" new option - as Simons' skill set has been described by Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Given his aptitude at both scoring and creating goals, he could be the dream heir for beloved former Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, who also plied his trade in the Eredivisie, with Ajax, before making the £11.5m switch to north London in 2013.

Now a phenom with Manchester United, the Danish star would forge 305 appearances for the N17 side, scoring 69 goals and supplying 90 assists, and was heralded by former teammate Kyle Walker for his innate ability to salvage results, with the right-back saying you would "put your house on him".

Also heralded as a "world-class player" by Craig Bellamy, the 31-year-old has revelled in an excellent career as a reliable conduit between the central and final third, capable of devastating defences with his multi-faceted tool kit.

Praised as a gem who "has the X-factor” by journalist Antonio Mango, Simons perhaps offers more of a direct threat than his creative peer, but given Eriksen was of a similar age when he joined Tottenham and both boast a superlative talent as attacking midfielders, joining the fold at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be a stunning partnership and a rebirth of a first-rate player at the club.