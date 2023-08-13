Highlights

Sky Sports reporter Declan Olley was full of praise for Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma during the club's 1-1 draw with Brentford on Sunday.

What did Declan Olley have to say about Yves Bissouma?

Bissouma started at the base of Tottenham's midfield alongside Oliver Skipp on Sunday as the side got their Premier League campaign underway with a trip across the capital to face Brentford in the Gtech Community Stadium.

Considering the dynamic Spurs man had only started ten league games for the club last season, at times feeling like the forgotten man of N17, he looked right at home as soon as the whistle was blown and the game got underway.

The result might've only been a draw - a fair result in the end - but Ange Postecoglou must've been pleased with what he saw from the Issia-born gem. One man that was undoubtedly impressed with his performance was football.london's Alasdair Gold, who gave him a 9/10 and described him as a 'real dictator of Tottenham's tempo.'

Another reporter covering the match that was equally impressed was Sky Sports' Declan Olley, who said:

"Bissouma looks a different player to last season. He's showing why Spurs spent £35m on him last summer."

Speaking to Sky Sports (via BBC Sport) after the match, the Mali international was reasonably upbeat about Spurs' performance despite coming away with just a point, complimenting Brentford for their efforts as well:

"We are happy being back to play in the Premier League. We know it is not easy, but we tried to win. We have to work hard to try to come back stronger than today.

"Brentford are a good team that work hard and are really strong. To be back here and with a draw is a good start for us. You have to look forward. The team helped me, we played together We have good players and try to do what the coach wants. This is the first game and we play good. But we want to play like this and win. But if you don't win, don't lose the game."

What did the stats say on Bissouma?

Despite not getting on the scoresheet himself, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man earnt the second-highest rating of the game at 8.0/10, behind only teammate James Maddison who earnt a seriously impressive 8.2/10 for his efforts, per Sofascore.

His individual statistics will also make for brilliant reading for Tottenham fans, as his defensive output was outstanding.

According to Sofascore, the 26-year-old won 11 of his 15 ground duels, made two clearances, two interceptions and three tackles, all whilst maintaining a passing accuracy of 92%.

The only area that could perhaps do with a little more work is his ball retention as he lost possession ten times in the game, which, while making him nowhere near the worst offender on the pitch - Maddison lost possession a whopping 21 times - was still more than Brentford's Vitaly Janelt and Christian Norgaard.

That said, whilst the points were ultimately shared between the two sides, Bissouma put in a superb performance, and if that's the kind of level the Lilywhites can expect from their midfield man for the rest of the campaign, Postecoglou's men may just surprise some people this year.