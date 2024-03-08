BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Alan Hutton is under the belief that Tottenham "will have always been in contact" about signing a speedy player for 2024/2025.

Spurs chasing new forward deal for Postecoglou

As reliably reported, a position which Spurs are eager to strengthen this summer is out wide.

Despite the presence of Timo Werner, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min and Manor Solomon in their squad already, it is believed Tottenham are admirers of both Wolves star Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace heading into the summer.

Manager Ange Postecoglou doesn't appear to favour Gil in his starting line up, leading to rumours that the Spaniard could in fact leave N17 this summer, while the consistently-injured Manor Solomon could quit Spurs if they end up bringing in two wingers (Dan Kilpatrick).

This would free up space for a new wide attacker for next term, and a decision must also be made on the long-term future of Werner.

Timo Werner's best games for Tottenham so far Match Rating (via WhoScored) Spurs 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.68 Spurs 3-2 Brentford 7.36 Spurs 2-1 Brighton 6.91 Spurs 1-2 Wolves 6.66 Man United 2-2 Spurs 6.64

The German, signed on loan from RB Leipzig in the winter transfer window, bagged his first Spurs goal against Crystal Palace last weekend and has registered a further two assists so far during his time at N17.

His deal is thought to contain a £15 million buy-option, something which may well entice the wider Tottenham recruitment team if Werner can display the kind of form which motivated Chelsea to splash £47.5m on him in 2020.

Now, speaking to Tottenham News, former Lilywhites defender Hutton has suggested that Spurs will always have been in contact over signing Werner permanently for 24/25.

“I think they will have always been in contact about it,” said Hutton.

“I don’t think that will change between now and the end of the season, they will always be monitoring that situation. It always goes back to the same thing for me, he needs more than one opportunity to score a goal.

"You see Eze, fantastic free-kick but before that Werner has a great opportunity one-on-one with the goalkeeper and he shows amazing speed and that’s what he’s all about getting into position.

“Sometimes I just think when he has too long to think about it, I never feel confident that he’ll score. If that was Son, I’d put him down to score. But he got his goal and he’s off the mark. Well done, it’s good for him and good for the club, but I think they’ll be monitoring the situation from now until the end of the season to see if he’s a guy that can fit in long-term or not. Then they’ll have to make the decision."