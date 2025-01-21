Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is facing the largest amount of pressure since he joined the club from Celtic in 2023, with Spurs sliding to 15th in the Premier League table after their 3-2 loss at Everton last weekend.

Ange Postecoglou criticised amid torrid Tottenham form

The Lilywhites showed real spirit to come back from 3-0 down at half-time on Merseyside, clawing back the deficit to just one, but the defeat was Postecoglou's fifth in Spurs' last six top flight matches and their 12th of the season overall.

Until now, Tottenham hadn't lost that number of games by this stage of a season for decades, and Postecoglou has been criticised for his one-note approach to matches in that time, whilst also failing to address his side's leaky defence with a needed tactical tweak.

It simply must be said that Postecoglou has been dealt a plethora of injuries to key first-team players, including star striker Dominic Solanke just before their loss to Everton, and this has left the under-fire Spurs boss with precious few options.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22 Man City (home) February 26

Brennan Johnson is also set to be sidelined for weeks after he picked up an injury in their North London Derby loss to Arsenal last week, but Sky Sports pundit Jamie O'Hara says Postecoglou should be given his P45 regardless.

Reports suggest that Postecoglou is under no immediate threat of the Tottenham sack, but the 59-year-old faces a crucial week and this could well change if results continue in this manner.

Tottenham could sound out ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic if they decide to part company with Postecoglou, according to some reports, while another media source has now linked them with Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Tottenham identify Thomas Frank as a "top" managerial target

According to TEAMtalk, the Bees boss is greatly admired by Tottenham's hierarchy, following a productive few years at the Gtech Community Stadium where he has worked wonders on a shoestring budget.

The £4.5 million-per-year coach guided Brentford to promotion back in 2021, and they've never really been under any real threat of relegation since. Their highest league finish of ninth in 2022/2023 is impressive given the lack of resources available to Frank, and this has caught eyes at N17.

It is believed Frank would be a "top" target for Tottenham if they decide to sack Postecoglou. TEAMtalk add that chairman Daniel Levy and co even considered the 51-year-old as an option to succeed Antonio Conte, before they eventually landed on Postecoglou, and Frank has been praised as a "class act" by members of the media (Adam Keys).

The Dane is also expected to leave Brentford at the end of the season, meaning he could be attainable.