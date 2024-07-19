Tottenham are believed to be in constant talks with a forward who's scored an impressive 149 career goals despite being relatively young, and chairman Daniel Levy could well sign him for a cut-price £20 million.

Spurs target Harry Kane replacement as Postecoglou eyes new striker

It's been nearly a year since club-record goalscorer and Lilywhites legend Harry Kane left N17 in a multi-million pound deal for Bayern Munich, with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou managing to do well in his first season without the England star.

Son Heung-min and Richarlison scored 29 goals between them in all competitions last season, helping to fill the void left by Kane's departure, as Tottenham sealed qualification for the Europa League next term.

Postecoglou's fluid attacking system allowed Spurs to maintain their effectiveness going forward without Kane, for the most part, but it is believed that the north Londoners wish to replace their ex-superstar with an out-and-out striker this summer.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

Spurs are also targeting a star new winger, with both Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze firmly on their radar (Fabrizio Romano). However, a new vocal point up front to replace Kane could also be on the agenda.

Surprisingly, Levy and technical director Johan Lange have even been linked with a move for marquee striker Viktor Gyokeres this week. The Sporting Lisbon star could be available for a fee lower than his £84 million release clause, prompting Spurs interest in signing Gyokeres as they consider a move.

He racked up an incredible 43 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions last season, so the Swede could still come at a premium, even if it is lower than his release clause. This will be the case for top-class goalscorers across the market, but one prolific striker who is both proven and attainable for a good price is Lille star Jonathan David.

The Canada international, who has been one of Ligue 1's best marksmen for a few years now, boasts 149 career goals in total for both club and country. David's contract, which expires next year, means he could also be available for around £20 million.

Tottenham in constant talks with David as they consider bid

According to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, Postecoglou's side are beginning to up the ante in their pursuit of David after being previously linked.

Indeed, as per their sources, Tottenham are in daily contact with David as they consider a bid for him. The 24-year-old is fresh off the back of another productive season in France, with only Kylian Mbappe scoring more Ligue 1 goals than him last season.

Out of the division's top scorers last term, David boasted the highest shot accuracy percentage according to BBC Sport, making him an ideal heir to Kane as Postecolgou looks to add more cutting edge up front.