Tottenham have asked a Premier League side about signing one of their £30 million players this summer, and it is believed they want to sell him.

Spurs targeting new centre-back for Ange Postecoglou

Following manager Ange Postecoglou's comments back in March, it remains the belief that Spurs are targeting a new centre-back for the Australian when the transfer window reopens on June 14.

The Lilywhites are fairly well stocked in the position, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin, but Postecoglou told the press earlier this year that Tottenham would be after yet another central defender.

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on signing another centre-half.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

2023/2024 Premier League top five Goals conceded 1. Man City 34 2. Arsenal 29 3. Liverpool 41 4. Aston Villa 61 5. Tottenham 61

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

The Times, among other reliable outlets, claim Postecoglou still wants to bring in another central defender this summer, with many linked in the past few weeks alone. Tottenham made an offer to Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, as shared by reliable insider Paul O'Keefe recently, but the Englishman rejected Spurs' advances.

He is by no means their only option, and perhaps Fabio Paratici's network of contacts in Italy could see them look towards Serie A again for a solution. Spurs have been targeting Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori in that regard, as well as Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno.

Opportunities will arise closer to home, especially at Chelsea, where Trevoh Chalobah is widely believed to be up for sale.

Tottenham ask Chelsea about signing Chalobah

HITC have an update on the 24-year-old's future, and it involves Tottenham. They claim Spurs have asked Chelsea about signing Chalobah this summer, who they value at around £30 million, and it is believed Stamford Bridge chiefs are "clear" they want to sell him off for pure profit.

The versatile defender is homegrown, and played a starring role under Mauricio Pochettino during the latter stages of 2023/2024, so he could be a bargain at that price, while Spurs are also still interested in long-term target Conor Gallagher.

“He’s a delight to train with every day because he comes in with an enthusiasm, low maintenance, and when you talk about the things you want, he tries to do them on the pitch, which is a great thing," said former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard about Chalobah.

“In my short period here, you look at what are the games and the individual players, I’ve been very happy. I was looking forward to working with Trev because I didn’t get that chance when I was here before (2019-21).”