Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry to sign a Europa League midfielder ahead of interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Tottenham fall to first leg Europa League defeat against AZ Alkmaar

Spurs fell to a fourth defeat from their last six games in all competitions on Thursday evening, losing 1-0 to AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie.

An own-goal from Lucas Bergvall in the first half means Ange Postecoglou’s side have it all to do in the second leg, and the manager wasn’t impressed with what he saw from his Spurs side.

“It wasn't go