Tottenham have held discussions over signing an £80,000-per-week ace for manager Ange Postecoglou this summer, with chairman Daniel Levy in pole position to seal a deal.

Spurs seeking new midfielder amid doubts over senior trio

A host of players could end up leaving Spurs when the transfer window reopens for business on June 14, with reliable insider Paul O'Keefe previously reporting that they're open to offers for over a dozen senior players.

Supporters can hazard a pretty good guess as to who they could be, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso and Yves Bissouma among the large crop of players who could be sold by Tottenham.

Hojbjerg is entering the final 12 months of his contract in north London, and has seen his role in the team greatly reduced in comparison to previous seasons under Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham: fewest 2023/24 PL minutes Player Minutes played Manor Solomon 198 Bryan Gil 203 Giovani Lo Celso 498 Oliver Skipp 681 Rodrigo Bentancur 934 (via WhoScored)

The Denmark international has featured in the vast majority of games this season, but an overwhelming number of those appearances have come off the substitute's bench, with Hojbjerg himself admitting he was unhappy with the situation on a recent tour of duty with Denmark.

"Of course, I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s not something I make a fuss about either," said Hojbjerg on his playing time at Spurs this season.

"I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I’m giving it my all to show the coach that he should believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it’s the coach who has to explain why."

Lo Celso is also thought to be unhappy with his Tottenham game time, while Spurs are open to offers for Bissouma following a decline in form. With three of Postecoglou's midfield options all up for the axe, they'll almost certainly need to bring in a new man for the engine room. One player to be linked, among many, is Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Englishman, who's starred at Forest this season, can cover multiple midfield positions and would serve as an ideal replacement for the likes of Lo Celso or Hojbjerg.

Tottenham hold Gibbs-White discussions with Levy in pole position

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have held discussions over signing Gibbs-White, and it is believed that Levy is in pole position to strike an agreement for the 24-year-old who could cost around £60 million.

Gibbs-White, on a reported £80,000 per week, has also been called "top-class" by Harry Redknapp and praised for his leadership qualities by other figures in the game.

"I really like Gibbs-White, I think he’s a real character and a leader in that Forest team," said pundit John Wenham to Tottenham News.

"He has lots of positive attributes, he can cover a couple of midfield positions, and it wouldn’t take long for him to become a regular for England if he was playing at Spurs."