Tottenham are reportedly in the "front row" to sign a "devastating" forward likened to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, as Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and the wider recruitment team look at attacking upgrades.

Spurs looking to sign clinical new attacker this summer

As now backed by reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the north Londoners are looking to sign a clinical new wide forward, and one who could inject more goals and assists into the side.

As per Romano, the likes of Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Barcelona forward Raphinha feature among technical director Johan Lange's list of potential summer targets, as they seek an exciting player of that mould to come in and add that extra bit of flair.

"Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano on JD Football.

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is thought to be attracting Tottenham's interest, but he will cost around £43 million, the value of his release clause, to prise away from La Liga.

As Spurs also seek to bring in a new centre-back, as confirmed by Postecoglou himself, it may be prudent for the north Londoners to fish for potentially low-cost attacking options as well as bigger names.

A player who fits this mould is Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson. Lange and Tottenham chiefs are thought to have made contact over Gudmundsson already, but they aren't the only ones, with Serie A giants Inter Milan also interested (La Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness)

Tottenham enter "front row" to sign Gudmundsson

The Iceland international could certainly provide extra attacking impetus, as suggested by his impressive Italian top-flight numbers.

Albert Gudmundsson's best Serie A games for Genoa this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Udinese 2-2 Genoa 8.75 Genoa 1-1 Juventus 8.26 Genoa 4-1 Roma 8.17 Genoa 1-0 Salernitana 7.96 Sassuolo 1-2 Genoa 7.68

He's bagged a brilliant 10 goals and three assists over 27 league appearances this term, with a report by Calciomercato (translated by Sport Witness) following up on La Gazzetta's claim and stating that Tottenham are in the "front row" to sign Gudmundsson - who'll cost suitors just £26 million.

Interestingly, teammate Kevin Strootman has likened the player to Salah - which comes as pretty lofty praise.

“If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long,” Strootman told Il Secolo XIX newspaper.

“He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”