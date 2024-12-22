Tottenham Hotspur are now seen as the major contenders to sign a "complete" centre-back in January, with Ange Postecoglou's side entering pole position to acquire his services as we quickly move towards the winter window.

Spurs target new central defender for Postecoglou amid injury crisis

Spurs links to new central defenders carry on emerging at a very consistent rate ahead of January, coming as the Lilywhites contend without Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies, who are all sidelined due to injury.

Postecoglou has just Radu Dragusin and a makeshift Archie Gray as his centre-back pairing right now, and this has reportedly motivated technical director Johan Lange to dip into the market for reinforcements mid-season.

A number of astute defensive options have been linked via the media in the build up to next month, with Feyenoord's David Hancko, RC Lens starlet Abdukodir Khusanov, Getafe mainstay Omar Alderete and Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck all mentioned as potential targets.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Liverpool (Home) Nottingham Forest (Away) Wolves (Home) Newcastle United (Home) Arsenal (Away)

Hancko is open to leaving Feyenoord amid Spurs' interest, while it is believed Postecoglou's side have made an approach for Khusanov, as Lens instruct super-agent Jorge Mendes to find him a new club.

There are some suggestions that Tottenham have held talks over a move for Alderete already, but this is yet to gain traction in the national media, even if the Paraguay international is available for a very doable £13 million - the value of his release clause.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside believe that Spurs are considering January bid for Bisseck, who has impressed for Serie A champions Inter since signing for the Nerazzurri from Aarhus.

That being said, the German may not come cheap when taking into account the fact he signed a new deal last month.

Tottenham in pole position to sign Leeds defender Pascal Struijk

Alongside Bissek, another report from CaughtOffside has tipped the north Londoners to make a potential move for Leeds United stalwart Pascal Struijk.

The 25-year-old is a crucial figurehead at the heart of Daniel Farke's backline as the Whites push for Premier League promotion again this season, which has earned him admiring glances from Spurs, Wolves and Brighton.

However, Tottenham are the team in pole position to sign Struijk right now, with Postecoglou's side viewed as favourites to secure his signature over both Wolves and the Seagulls. Leeds will want around £25 million to sell the defender in January, but that price could be worth considering.

Journalist Suleyman Ozturk, speaking to Voetbal Zone, urged Spurs to make a move for Struijk as far back as last year - claiming he is the "best" defender in England's second tier and a "complete" player.

“He is a complete and mature defender," said Ozturk in November 2023. "Now that Micky van de Ven has been injured, I would like to give Ange Postecoglou some advice: Struijk can easily join the defence of Tottenham Hotspur.

“That boy really plays at too low a level. I can well imagine that a big club will come for him in January. He really is the best defender in the Championship at the moment.

“I think he will make that step, because getting into the Dutch selection from the second level is difficult. I really think he’s great.”