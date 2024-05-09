Tottenham are "in position" to strike a potential deal for a £26 million new striker, with summer exit talks also scheduled to take place soon.

Spurs set for summer rebuild as Postecoglou makes frank admission

Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Spurs need to change drastically ahead of 2024/2025, with there expected to be many outgoings.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on evolving the current Spurs squad. "You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen.

"We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

Tottenham's disappointing run of form since April 7th Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Newcastle United 4-0 Tottenham Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey. It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone."

Reliable Spurs source Paul O'Keefe claimed this week that the club are open to offers for over a dozen players, which falls in line with Postecoglou's statement, and chairman Daniel Levy will also be keen to balance the books so he can back the Tottenham boss with new signings.

Spurs are believed to be chasing a new striker this summer, as well as having a desire to strengthen other areas of the squad, and one player they've been repeatedly linked with is Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson.

Postecoglou's side are one of the main contenders to sign Gudmundsson, and could be helped by their already-excellent business relationship with Genoa.

Tottenham "in position" to sign Gudmundsson with Spence talks imminent

The £26 million Iceland international has bagged 14 goals and three assists in Serie A alone across 23/24, and has been deployed as a second striker by manager Alberto Gilardino to great effect.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are "in position" to sign Gudmundsson and have the "inside line" on a deal, thanks partly due to defender Djed Spence. The right-back is currently on loan at Genoa, and the two clubs are set for a meeting in the next few weeks to discuss Spence joining them permanently. It's added those talks could serve as a "forum" for Spurs to also bring up the possibility of bringing Gudmundsson the other way.

"If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long,” said teammate Kevin Strootman on Gudmundsson's ability to Il Secolo XIX newspaper (via Football Italia).

“He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”