Tottenham are believed to be in talks with a three-player swap deal involving Giovani Lo Celso and a £50 million ace, coming after making a "new proposal" behind the scenes.

Spurs targeting new midfield No 6 for Postecoglou

Uncertainty surrounds the futures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Lo Celso, with both midfield men tipped by some reports to leave N17 in the coming weeks.

Hojbjerg is believed to be keen on departing Tottenham, after a Premier League campaign where he was largely relegated to Ange Postecoglou's substitutes' bench. The Denmark international started just eight out of his 36 top-flight matches, and could seek to move on as a result with his contract also expiring next year.

Lo Celso is also rumoured to be unhappy with his game time at Spurs, which may result in the Argentine pushing to quit this summer. Some reports have even claimed Tottenham would be open to selling Yves Bissouma for the right offer, so Postecoglou's midfield could look pretty different next season, depending on developments.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

In any case, it's been claimed that Spurs are targeting a midfield No 6 to potentially replace one of the outgoing men, but also to hand Postecoglou a new option more tailor-made to the Australian's system.

Tottenham have long been linked with a move for Conor Gallagher, as pressure grows on Chelsea to sell the Englishman before his contract expires next year. Another midfielder Spurs like is Atalanta star Ederson, with ex-managing director and unofficial advisor Fabio Paratici recommending him.

As has been widely reported by reliable media sources, Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey is also a candidate for the Lilywhites midfield. Ramsey, who made 16 top-flight appearances under Unai Emery last term, is liked by Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange is said to be pushing for the north Londoners to strike a deal (Alasdair Gold).

It will be a difficult move to pull off, though, as Villa are holding firm on their not-for-sale stance as things stand after Tottenham had an opening player-plus-cash bid of £20 million and Lo Celso rejected.

That isn't to stop Spurs from trying, as an update emerges on their pursuit of Ramsey this week.

Tottenham in talks over three-player swap deal for Ramsey

According to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, Tottenham are in talks over a three-player swap deal involving Ramsey and another unnamed Villa player.

This "new proposal" apparently still includes Lo Celso going in the opposite direction, but as of yet, it is unclear who the other player is who would be making the move to Tottenham with Ramsey.

Emery's side value the 23-year-old at around £50 million, with chairman Daniel Levy opting to try and include players like Lo Celso to drive down Ramsey's price