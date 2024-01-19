Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will be convinced of his side's ability to finish in the top four and return to action under the Champions League lights after the summer, making efforts to achieve this goal in the transfer market this month.

The Australian closed the door on an illustrious tenure with Celtic in June to try his hand in the Premier League and after some exemplary business in the market to combat the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, led the charge as his team soared into the ascendancy.

However, as we all know, this was stifled when injuries to key players created a rather dramatic slump, which has now been put to bed with some excellent results and performances of late.

There's a certain lack of depth and this was solved with acquisitions this month for Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner; while a midfielder appears to be the next port of call, Postecoglou is indeed laying the groundwork for an exciting addition at the end of the term.

Spurs eyeing "special" teen

According to numerous sources including Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have initiated negotiations with Club Brugge to discuss the transfer of prodigious winger Antonio Nusa.

Nusa staying in Belgium for the remainder of the campaign actually suits Spurs as they push for a midfielder, especially as he wishes to stay put right now and his outfit are seeking €30m (£25m) for his exit.

Likened to Erling Haaland

Nusa might only be 18 years old but he already offers some of the most dynamic and electric talents around, ranking among the top 14% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Belgian Pro League for goals, the top 10% for shot-creating actions and the top 1% for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

The four-cap Norway international has been hindered by back injuries this season but has still managed to post three goals and three assists apiece across just 12 starting appearances.

With an innate eye for goal and stunning athleticism, Nusa is a remarkably skilful and fleet-footed vehicle down the left lane, and given his Norwegian roots and blooming prolificness, Spurs could sign their own version of Erling Haaland by sealing the deal later this year.

Likened to the Manchester City goal machine for his raw strength and staggering natural offensive ability, albeit offering a different skill set stylistically, Nusa could shoot right to the top in the coming years and Spurs seem intent on snapping him up quickly before interest erupts in a shower of hungry suitors.

Haaland signed for City from Borussia Dortmund for a £51.5m base fee in 2022 and has since gone on to obliterate the yardstick for success as a high-class centre-forward in England's top-flight, scoring an unprecedented 36 goals from 35 appearances last season, 52 in all competitions as Pep Guardiola's side won the Treble.

Nusa is something of a livewire at this stage and there is no certainty about where he will be in several years, but the latent talent is there and if channelled, he could grow into one of European football's most frightening stars, and Spurs must ensure that he is signed soon. Before it's too late.