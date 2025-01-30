Tottenham Hotspur have now opened talks to sign an £8.5m "goalscorer" who previously starred at Spurs’ stadium.

Tottenham and Ange eye new signing before deadline

Things haven’t been going to plan for Ange Postecoglou and his side on the pitch, with Spurs now in real threat of finding themselves in a relegation battle following the latest loss at home to Leicester City.

Prior to that defeat, Postecoglou admitted that his injury-hit squad could do with bolstering before the deadline: "I have daily communication with Johan in particular and he's trying everything he possibly can to get the help we need. I don't think I'm stating anything other than the obvious and for me to come here and say something else would be disingenuous. This playing group needs help, there's no doubt about that.

"We're sort of playing with fire by not bringing anyone in, but the flip side of that is the club is trying to change that situation."

So far, goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is the only winter window addition in north London, but there have been rumours of another attacker arriving.

Names including Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel and Lyon‘s Rayan Cherki have been mooted as attacking targets, and the club are now in talks for a Premier League forward.

Tottenham open Yoane Wissa talks

As per journalist Santi Aouna, Tottenham have opened discussions to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford, who is seen as a concrete target for Spurs before the deadline.

Within his report for Foot Mercato, Aouna states that Tottenham have approached Brentford over a deal and have also been in contact with Wissa and his representatives to express their interest.

Recently, Bees manager Thomas Frank said: “There’s a lot of rumours. For me, he’s a Brentford player, and in my opinion, Wissa is not for sale.”

Frank also hailed Wissa as a “goalscorer” back in 2023 after a 3-0 win over Fulham. “It’s about enjoying the wins that we get. Great goal by Wissa. It’s not as easy as it looked.

“I think they are super players. Wissa, we knew, has always been a goalscorer. He scored seven goals in the first season and seven in the second in the Premier League, for a player that didn’t play much. It’s remarkable. I definitely think he is best as a 9. He’s got that nose for goals.”

The 28-year-old, who cost just £8.5m back in 2021, has been in impressive form this season, averaging a goal every other game in all competitions.

Yoane Wissa's 2024/25 stats Appearances 24 Goals 12 Assists 2

He has already matched last season’s tally of 12 goals in all competitions in 12 fewer games, so appears to be at the peak of his powers in England and even starred at Tottenham’s stadium back in 2023, scoring and providing an assist in a 3-1 win for Brentford.

It remains to be seen how likely a late January deal is for Wissa, but by the looks of things, it will be one to keep an eye on ahead of the deadline.