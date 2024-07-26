Tottenham have been in talks with a £100,000-per-week forward and his camp since February, with Ange Postecoglou's side seemingly very keen on signing him.

Spurs targeting another attacking signing after Timo Werner

The north Londoners haven't exactly been one of the busiest Premier League sides this window, making just two senior signings.

Most recently, Spurs sealed a £40 million deal to sign Archie Gray from Leeds United, with out-of-favour defender Joe Rodon re-joining the Championship side on a permanent deal to help sweeten the move.

Before one of English football's most exciting talents made the move to N17, Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy gave the green light to extend Timo Werner's loan deal by an additional season, which includes a more favourable option to buy set at around £8.5 million.

With just over a month to go until the window shuts, supporters could be hoping that Postecoglou's side manage to get a few more key additions through the door. In terms of outgoings, Spurs have been very active, ridding their manager's squad of unwanted players and trimming the club's wage bill.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 Ratings via WhoScored

Alongside Rodon, who signed for Leeds in a £10 million transfer, the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have all left.

Girona are in talks with Tottenham to sign Bryan Gil and Spurs are also prepared to sell Richarlison for £60 million, according to reports, so they could yet raise more money to fund potential transfers.

Perhaps Levy, technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team are operating on a sell-to-buy policy, first offloading surplus players before a late-window surge. In any case, it is believed by many reliable media sources that Spurs want to make another attacking signing before deadline day on August 30.

That could be in the form of a new winger, with renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano backing claims that Wolves star Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze are on their radar.

The latter has been a crucial player at Selhurst Park since joining the Eagles from QPR, scoring 26 goals and registering a further 17 assists across 124 appearances in all competitions.

Tottenham have been in talks with Eze's camp since February

Writing in his Dailybriefing, Romano has now shared an interesting bit of detail on Spurs' serious interest in the England international. The reliable transfer reporter claims that Tottenham have been in talks with Eze's camp since February, with interest from north London materializing into player discussions for five months.

However, while they're still very keen on the £100,000-per-week attacker, Spurs are still yet to place a formal bid on the table for him. Eze has a rumoured release clause of around £60 million written into his Palace contract, but it remains to be seen if Levy is prepared to go that high in a potential deal for the 26-year-old.