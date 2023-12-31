Tottenham Hotspur have endured a mixed first season under Ange Postecoglou so far. They initially got off to the perfect start to spark talks of a potential title race, before injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison combined with Cristian Romero's suspension to result in a complete capitulation in a 4-1 defeat against Chelsea. Since then, those in North London have shown signs of their best form, albeit also suffering the consequences of lacking adequate squad depth.

Defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out summed things up, with news emerging of Romero's long-term injury coming prior to an evening to forget in the Premier League. That said, with reinforcements needed, reports suggest that Spurs could land a Premier League star alongside centre-back Radu Dragusin, who the club are in talks to sign.

Tottenham transfer news

Currently sat adrift of the Premier League's top four, Spurs have it all to do in the second half of the season if they are to secure a return to the Champions League in the next campaign. To their credit, the Lilywhites have stayed within touching distance of Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Liverpool even after losing record goalscorer Harry Kane in the summer transfer window. And as January arrives, they could sign further improvements.

According to reliable reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Spurs have opened talks with Chelsea to sign Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window. The Lilywhites could land a vital reinforcement and weaken their London rivals in what would be seen as a successful winter move.

Other reports have claimed Spurs are very close to reaching an agreement over a deal for Gallagher for around €40m (£35m) next month. The England international has played an important role under Mauricio Pochettino in the current campaign, but as the Blues look to stay within Financial Fair Play rules, Spurs could swoop in.

"Special" Gallagher could be an ideal fit for Postecoglou

As Gallagher's stats show, he could be an ideal fit for Postecoglou's system at Spurs, especially when Maddison returns. With plenty of Premier League experience these days too, the midfielder may quickly become a departure that Chelsea regret if a move takes place next month. Compared to both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, it is the England midfielder who stands out statistically in the current campaign, even amid the Blues' struggles.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Blocks Interceptions Conor Gallagher 34 101 28 26 Yves Bissouma 31 88 17 20 Pape Matar Sarr 24 90 12 10

It's no surprise that Gallagher, on £50,000-a-week, has been at the centre of praise throughout his Premier League career, including during his loan spell at Crystal Palace, when former boss Patrick Vieira said:

“It is difficult to find in the squad a player with Conor’s type of energy. We have different profiles and players who can score goals and create chances maybe more than Conor can do. Of course his profile is different, but we have players who are capable of bringing something different to the team. Conor has been like he is starting the game. He has been working well, working hard. We gave him a couple of days (off) in the week, but he is preparing himself like he is going to play and that is what makes him really special."