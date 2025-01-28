Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been handed a potentially encouraging bit of transfer news from a reliable media source, with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou in urgent need of an outfield signing given the plethora of injuries which have swept through his squad.

Tottenham are working on two more major signings for Postecoglou

It is a sorry state of affairs at N17, with the Lilywhites languishing closer to relegation than a European qualification place. Postecoglou is under mounting pressure in the Spurs dugout as a result, and the Australian is badly in need of financial backing from the board.

Solanke's absence is another huge blow for Tottenham, with the England international expected to miss six weeks of action after twisting his knee in training. Postecoglou is relying on Richarlison to get back up to speed quickly, but it is believed that Spurs are looking to sign a new forward to complement the Brazilian.

Tottenham's next four Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22 Man City (home) February 26

Following their £12.5 million deal for goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky right at the start of the window, Fabrizio Romano recently stated that Spurs still hope to get two more acquisitions through the door before deadline day on February 3rd.

“They’re working on it, Tottenham need players," said Romano to GiveMeSport this week. "After Kinsky, they wanted to bring in (Randal) Kolo Muani, but as we know, he’s going to Juventus, so that was not possible. The idea remains to bring in at least two players from now to the end of the window.”

One target who's been talked about as an option for the Lilywhites is Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, who stands out as one of the Saints' star players despite being just 18-years-old.

The homegrown ace ticks many boxes for Postecoglou and the club in general, with Spurs potentially looking to snatch his signature in the coming days.

Tottenham in "very concrete" talks with Tyler Dibling's camp

As per Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Dibling remains high on Postecoglou's agenda.

The reliable reporter previously claimed that Tottenham are the biggest competitors for Dibling's signature, and Plettenberg has follows that up with news on their pursuit of the £55 million winger.

The Sky journalist says that Tottenham are in "very concrete" talks with Dibling's camp, but they are by no means his only suitors, with RB Leipzig still very much in the frame and pretty keen to acquire his services.

The homegrown 18-year-old ticks many boxes for Spurs as a player with plenty of resale value and sky-high potential, with Dibling praised for his serious "quality" over the course of Southampton's campaign.