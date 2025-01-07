Tottenham Hotspur chiefs have been told behind-the-scenes that they're able to sign a former Man City player in the January transfer window, and he would arguably be quite an improvement on their current options.

Spurs expected to make multiple January signings for Ange

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is currently in the midst of an injury and absentee crisis at N17, and has been for months.

A sickness bug made its way through the Spurs training ground last week as well, resulting in the likes of Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin succumbing to illness, with many other first-team players on the treatment table with injury problems.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert and Guglielmo Vicario are currently unavailable, with Richarlison and Mikey Moore only just returning to full first-team training.

Postecoglou's lack of depth has been seriously exposed this season, so much so that Spurs are expected to make multiple January signings in an effort to reinforce the squad in key areas.

Tottenham are among the contenders to sign Randal Kolo Muani from PSG, according to some reports, with the France international out-of-favour under Luis Enrique and free to find a new club before deadline day on February 3.

Meanwhile, Spurs are also in the market for another centre-back, and have been linked with a host of options in the form of RC Lens starlet Abdukodir Khusanov, Leeds United star Pascal Struijk, Feyenoord stalwart David Hancko, PSG's Milan Skriniar, Getafe's Omar Alderete, Inter Milan sensation Yann Bisseck, Borussia Mönchengladbach stalwart Ko Itakura and Udinese's Thomas Kristensen.

The possibility of another midfielder also cannot be ruled out, with former Man City and Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz available to them as an option.

Tottenham informed of potential Douglas Luiz deal for January

The £134,000-per-week Brazilian bagged 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for Villa last season, before departing for Juventus in the summer, with Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenchea heading the other way to Birmingham.

Now, he could head back to the Premier League just months after his Serie A switch, as has been reported by The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey this week.

Juve are prepared to green-light a loan exit, which must include an obligation to buy, and Tottenham have been informed that Luiz is available to sign in January if they wish to pursue a deal for the 26-year-old. This could be a golden opportunity for Spurs to bring in a player of proven English top flight quality.

"He’s playing less than we all expected, but we’re talking about a strong player," said Villa sporting director Monchi said about Luiz to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"There are guys who arrive and impose themselves, others who need time. Patience is needed, but Douglas’ qualities are beyond discussion. He will become important for Juve.

“He’s a playmaker and every ball that comes out of his feet has a meaning: last year he played 90% of the games with us. He was decisive."