Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou could soon be set for a double injury boost with Micky van de Ven's return "imminent" alongside another Spurs star.

Spurs looking for centre-back depth

One thing van de Ven's absence has really highlighted since his hamstring injury, which was sustained in early November, is the serious lack of depth behind both the Dutchman and Cristian Romero.

Postecoglou's first choice centre-backs have been either injured or suspended for large periods since their 4-1 defeat to Chelsea late last year, which has motivated the Lilywhites to look for another defender.

Emerson Royal and Ben Davies are the makeshift central defensive pairing again in the absence of van de Ven and Romero, with Postecoglou highlighting the importance of bringing another one in this month as the January window opens.

"I don't put as much stock into the left-sided or right-sided centre-back scenario," said Postecoglou on a new centre-back before Spurs' defeat to Brighton.

"We just need another player in that position who can provide some more depth for us and the ability to change it up. It won't matter if it is left-sided or right-sided, it is more the profile and characteristics.

"We didn't go looking for a left-sided centre-back at the start of the year, it just happened that Micky was the perfect centre-back. Even if we had another left-sided one, I still would have signed him. It is about looking at the right profile, the right characteristics and seeing what is available, then going from there."

They're making headway in terms of signing a new name, with Spurs talks now advancing to seal Genoa defender Radu Dragusin this month. That will come as great news for Postecoglou, who has previously stated that he wants his January business done early, so he can bed Tottenham's potential new recruits into the first team quickly.

Van de ven and Solomon close to Spurs return

However, the north Londoners may not be so reliant on the transfer window very soon, as FA registered intermediary Paul O'Keefe says both van de Ven and Manor Solomon are close to making an injury comeback.

A reliable source of information of Tottenham news, O'Keefe says Solomon is also nearing a Spurs return from injury alongside van de Ven - with the latter's availability said to be "imminent".

Alongside a centre-back, Spurs are also thought to be chasing a winger signing this month, but perhaps the need for one will be slightly less urgent with Solomon's mooted comeback, making this one to watch ahead of Friday.