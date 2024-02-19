One “outstanding" Tottenham Hotspur player has appeared to suffer a new injury this weekend in another setback.

Tottenham injuries 2023/24

Spurs haven’t had the best of luck with injuries during Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge, with a plethora of players missing large parts of the campaign.

The Australian has had to make do without star summer signings Micky van de Ven and James Maddison for a number of months, whereas Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon have also been out for long periods of time.

Postecoglou still has Spurs pushing for a top-four finish as the run-in approaches, though, however, Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves leaves them two points behind Aston Villa.

At the beginning of the year, Spurs had a total of 12 separate injuries throughout the season, totalling in 625 days lost. Now, it looks as if one of the unlucky players has suffered another setback.

New Ryan Sessegnon injury

Sessegnon was named in Tottenham’s U21 starting XI for the match against West Ham on Saturday afternoon, however, after bursting into the box, the wide man pulled up and required treatment.

He only managed to last 35 minutes before needing to be replaced, and as per The Spurs Web, the commentator described it as ‘heart-breaking news’.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a left-back, left-midfielder or left-winger, made the move to north London from Fulham back in 2019. During that time, though, he has struggled with injury, with the most Premier League appearances made in a season being just 17.

Ryan Sessegnon's injury history at Spurs Date Games missed Hamstring January 2024 - now 6 Hamstring surgery June 2023 - January 2024 21 Hamstring February 2023 - June 2023 22 Hamstring March 2022 - April 2022 7 Muscle injury December 2021 - January 2022 5 Bruise September 2021 - November 2021 18

Sessegnon arrived as a player with so much potential, with pundit Noel Whelan hailing him as “outstanding” and a “£50m player in the making” back in 2020, a price tag he is yet to live up to in a Spurs shirt unfortunately.

“I saw a lot of him at Fulham and he was outstanding for them, probably the best player in the Championship a few years ago.

“He’s young and has time on his side. I expected him to make a quicker impact at Spurs, but you often get these teething troubles with young players, especially when they’re competing with top internationals. “Once he has a run of matches under his belt and gets his confidence, there’s no doubt he’s an outstanding player.

“I think he is a £50million player in the making, and Spurs and Mourinho will, too.”

The Englishman has just under 18 months remaining on his Spurs deal, and if he struggles to remain fit, then Tottenham officials may seriously look into allowing Sessegnon to depart this summer, looking to bring in some funds in the process.