Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is facing repeated calls for his dismissal amid a woeful 2024/2025 campaign, with a well-connected former Spurs scout now sharing when he believes the 59-year-old will be shown his P45.

Postecoglou under more Tottenham pressure after Aston Villa defeat

The problems at Spurs are well-documented, and have been around long before they crashed out of the FA Cup fourth round to Aston Villa last weekend.