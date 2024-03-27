Many within Tottenham are seriously impressed with a teenage talent yet to make his debut, as reliable journalist Alasdair Gold explains this week.

Spurs aiming to grow academy under Postecoglou

Planning for the future is one of Spurs' key goals as a club over the next few seasons, as already stated by manager Ange Postecoglou.

The north Londoners have already added exceptional talents to their roster, like Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson, while Lucas Bergvall is set to arrive in the summer after Spurs hijacked Barcelona's deal to sign him in the winter.

It is also believed that Tottenham are eyeing up the likes of AC Milan starlet Francesco Camarda and Club Brugge sensation Antonio Nusa, with Postecoglou aiming to make N17 a dream location for rising stars.

"Anyone who has watched us since I've joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be," said Postecoglou on signing young players.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th

"That's not just me saying it, we're actually doing it. OK, we're not the finished product by any stretch but we're giving young players an opportunity: Destiny, Pape and Micky [are] all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles.

"So we're building a team. From our perspective it's pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players. I've said the other day, there aren't too many hidden gems around. Everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference.. I've always felt your football is your biggest selling point beyond anything else. Hopefully we're showing evidence of that which is helping us."

Closer to home, the likes of Alfie Dorrington and Jamie Donley have already earned glowing praise from Postecoglou as promising assets off the N17 production line.

Another who could be one to watch, according to reliable football.london journalist Alasdair Gold, is young goalkeeper Luca Gunter.

Many within Tottenham seriously impressed by Gunter

Writing a piece, Gold explains that many within Tottenham have been left really impressed by Gunter, who is yet to make his senior debut. The 19-year-old has been a regular for Spurs Under-21s, and has already been hailed by pundit John Wenham.

“He’s established himself as the top goalkeeper in the under 18s. Of the two keepers we have at that level, he is the standout," said Wenham to Football Insider in 2021.

"That’s further backed up by the fact he is the England goalkeeper for that level as well. Hopefully he can carry on impressing this season and he can have another full season of Under 18 football next season.

“The season after that, he could do a year with the Under 23s. By that point he will still only be 18. Then in 2023 or 2024, that is the prime time to get him out on loan.

“There is a long way to go before then so hopefully he keeps impressing at Hotspur Way. He’s one I’m really excited about."