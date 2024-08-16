Tottenham insiders are believed to be very excited by a teenage prodigy behind the scenes, and one who has been backed to become a £100 million star.

Spurs prepare for Leicester City as new Premier League season begins

The new Premier League season officially kicks off tonight as Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford, and Spurs begin their campaign on Monday with a trip to newly-promoted Leicester City.

Ange Postecoglou is just days away from the commencement of his second full campaign in charge of the Lilywhites, and the Australian will be looking to build upon last season's fifth-placed finish.

Spurs also have the added pressure of Europa League football, and the influx of extra games which come with it, so there is more pressure on Postecoglou's shoulders after a promising first season in the dugout.

Tottenham's opening games of the 2024/2025 Premier League season Date Leicester City (away) August 19 Everton (home) August 24 Newcastle United (away) September 1 Arsenal (home) September 15 Brentford (home) September 21

The signs are certainly there, though, with Postecoglou recording the best start of any new manager in Premier League history this time last year. Tottenham won eight out of their opening 10 top-flight matches under Postecoglou, drawing the other two, and it took multiple injuries to key players for that run to end when Chelsea put Spurs to the sword in north London last November.

Supporters will be hoping for a similar start this time round, without the Chelsea humiliation, especially considering some of their astute summer transfers.

Out of nowhere on Friday, Tottenham confirmed the signing of winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley in a £25 million deal, coming after Fabrizio Romano claimed they could bring in another wide player alongside their new striker in Dominic Solanke.

Before both Solanke and Odobert, Tottenham sealed a £40 million move for English sensation Archie Gray, who went on to impress in pre-season.

Tottenham insiders excited by Archie Gray

The 18-year-old is fresh off the back of an excellent campaign with former club Leeds United in the Championship, where he played a crucial role in their run to the Play-Off final at Wembley in May.

The versatile midfielder, who can also play at right-back, has been tipped to become a future £100 million star, and journalist Charlie Eccleshare says people at Tottenham are very excited by Gray from what they've seen of him behind the scenes.

"It makes the club a more attractive place to go to for young players, Archie Gray, the last year or so, everyone I have spoken to about him has just gushed about how good he is and how good he could be," said Eccleshare to the Last Word on Spurs podcast (via TBR).

"He’s definitely a really exciting one."

Gray will have an opportunity to showcase his skills at the highest level against Leicester on Monday, which will make for very intriguing viewing. You can even make a case that Gray could fill Emerson Royal's shoes at right-back when needed, following the Brazilian's move to AC Milan.