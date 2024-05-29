Tottenham Hotspur are said to be "intent" on trying to bring in a £100,000-per-week Man City target after sealing a loan extension for Timo Werner.

Spurs still looking to bolster forward options after Werner deal

On Tuesday evening, Spurs officially announced their first deal of the summer transfer window before it even opened, as the Lilywhites reached an agreement to extend Werner's loan deal from RB Leipzig by a further year.

The 28-year-old originally joined on a half-season temporary deal from Leipzig in January, which included the option to make it permanent for around £15 million, but the new terms allow Tottenham to keep Werner for an additional full season for just the cost of paying his full £165,000-per-week wages.

The renewed agreement also hands Spurs chairman Daniel Levy a discount on Werner if he wishes to sign him permanently. Indeed, Tottenham now have an option to buy Werner at around £8.5 million next summer - a considerable drop on the previous fee.

Timo Werner's best league games for Spurs last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Tottenham 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.68 Tottenham 3-2 Brentford 7.36 Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham 7.00 West Ham 1-1 Tottenham 6.95 Tottenham 2-1 Brighton 6.91

While concerns surround the former Chelsea star's wasteful finishing at times, Werner got off to a great start at Spurs with two goals and three assists in just a handful of his first top flight games in north London.

His burst of pace and tendency to threaten in the attacking areas would undoubtedly have been a significant factor in manager Ange Postecoglou's decision to stick with Werner. Even though Tottenham have tied him down for another campaign, reliable media sources claim supporters are likely to see other attacking signings arrive this summer.

Spurs have registered a reported interest in Wolves winger Pedro Neto, among other big Premier League names, to upgrade Postecoglou's wide options. Both Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil are expected to depart Tottenham this summer, so technical director Johan Lange will need to source replacements if they do leave.

Tottenham intent on signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

As per GiveMeSport, another player attracting interest from N17 is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze. The Englishman, who scored 11 goals and bagged four assists in the Premier League for Oliver Glasner's side last term, is also wanted by Man City and Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola is believed to be personally targeting the winger, but Tottenham are intent on signing Eze this summer and ready to battle for his signature. On a reported £100,000-per-week at Selhurst Park, Palace apparently value him at around £60 million for any interested sides.