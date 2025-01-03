Tottenham Hotspur are seriously considering a move for a "special" defender this month, following Ange Postecoglou holding talks with influential figures behind the scenes, according to a report.

Tottenham keen on a defender

The injuries are mounting up at N17, with Postecoglou now running out of defenders to choose from, having been forced to play Radu Dragusin in the 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, despite the Romanian only being partially fit.

The Australian has since admitted it is the worst injury crisis he has ever experienced in his career, with close to 10 first-team players unavailable for a significant run of games.

Postecoglou is particularly light on options at the back, with Destiny Udogie now expected to miss the next two months of action due to a hamstring injury, so the manager may be keen to bring in cover at left-back during the January transfer window.

The Spurs boss could now have identified his target, with GiveMeSport reporting that a move for £30m Patrick Dorgu is now being seriously considered after talks about the January transfer business were held with influential figures behind the scenes.

Tottenham may find themselves in a bidding war for the Lecce star, however, as they are aware the defender is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Udogie's injury may persuade Daniel Levy to boost the budget and sanction a move for a left-back this month, with Postecoglou adamant that better options are needed in defence and attack if his side are going to improve their results in 2025.

Dorgu could be a perfect replacement for Udogie

The 20-year-old most commonly plays at left-back, but he is also very much capable of posing a threat going forward, having featured on both wings, and he already has three goals to his name in the Serie A this season.

The Dane has also impressed the manager of his U21 national side, Steffen Højer, who said: "What's special about him is that he's a quiet and calm guy, but things just come incredibly naturally to him on a football pitch.

"When he is put on the field, and it doesn't matter which team, he just fits in, and he just makes an incredible number of good choices for such a young player."

With Udogie set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, and Ben Davies likely having to slot in at centre-back when he returns from injury, it is clear that Postecoglou could do with signing a left-back this month.

Dorgu's attacking nature shows that he could be a perfect fit in a Postecoglou system, but it remains to be seen if Tottenham are able to win the race for his signature, given that a number of other clubs are interested.