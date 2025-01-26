Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly interested in signing a midfield target who Arsenal are already confident of securing this month.

Tottenham transfer news

Ravaged by injuries and suffering several moments to forget as a result, it's been as bleak as it can get for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham who are in desperate need of fresh faces before the transfer deadline arrives. On that front, several names have threatened to steal the headlines as the Lilywhites.

Among those names includes Brian Brobbey, who has even reportedly been spotted in London amid talks to swap Ajax for the Premier League. With Dominic Solanke currently sidelined, signing the Dutch forward would certainly be an intelligent move from those in North London this month but it remains to be seen whether they'll splash out.

Speaking about his side's need for fresh faces this month, Postecoglou told reporters earlier this week, via The Standard: "There's not a lot more depth I can give. "I've still got to manage this team and get them ready. We got back [from Germany] at 2am last night. I'm not out there trying to find opportunities for the club, that's not my role at this time.

"There isn't time to do it. I have daily communication with Johan [Lange, technical director] in particular and he's trying everything he possibly can to get the help we need. I don't think I'm stating anything other than the obvious and for me to come here and say something else would be disingenuous: this playing group needs help."

Following that public plea, recent reports suggest that Postecoglou could yet get his wish this month. According to The Boot Room, Tottenham are interested in signing Sverre Nypan this month but face competition from rivals Arsenal, who are reportedly confident that they'll sign the young midfield talent ahead of Spurs and Manchester City.

"Decisive" Nypan set to increase Tottenham frustration

Stuck in the depths of the Premier League's mid-table and even flirting with the relegation battle at times this season, Spurs are struggling to attract fresh faces who could finally turn things around for Postecoglou. And Nypan may yet cause them further frustration, with Arsenal swooping in alongside fellow interested club City, who the midfielder watched in action against Chelsea this weekend.

The 18-year-old is undoubtedly a player who could play a large part for the Lilywhites alongside the likes of Archie Gray, but it seems as though it would take some move to convince the Rosenborg star into a winter switch over other clubs. Described as "decisive in the final third" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Nypan could be exactly the calibre of player that Spurs need.

With just over a week left until the transfer window slams shut, Postecoglou has made his side's desperation for reinforcements no secret and those in North London must now act.