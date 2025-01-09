Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are talking about swooping in to hijack Aston Villa transfer talks for a forward in January, and he could be a sound alternative to widely-reported target Randal Kolo Muani if they can't get a PSG deal done.

Spurs exploring Kolo Muani deal as Postecoglou chases forward

Ange Postecoglou has already got his first winter signing over the line with a deal for goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, and the Czech ace performed excellently on his debut against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Kinsky became only the second shot-stopper to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool across all competitions this season, after Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels, with the 21-year-old making six saves on the night and shutting out Arne Slot's side in a 1-0 win.

Spurs now have the advantage heading into their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg at Anfield, with technical director Johan Lange's work to sign Kinsky seriously paying off already.

However, the Dane is by no means done there, as Tottenham are in the market for a new winger and have set their sights on PSG's Kolo Muani as an ideal January signing - considering his quality, versatility and availability.

This is confirmed by reliable transfer journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, who wrote on X that the Lilywhites are viewed as top contenders for his signature before deadline day.

The France international is a mainstay of Didier Deschamps Les Bleus squad, and has been since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Kolo Muani also boasts three goals from his last five matches for France, but his fortunes are seriously contrasting at club level for PSG.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

The 26-year-old is out of Luis Enrique's plans at the Parc des Princes, and has been completely left out of their last two Ligue 1 matchday squads. His exit appears to be inevitable, but Spurs must also compete with Man United and Juventus for Kolo Muani's services.

If Postecoglou's side potentially lose out on the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt star, then it appears they're considering Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen.

Tottenham internally discuss hijacking Aston Villa move for Donyell Malen

The Dutchman, who has 41 caps for the Netherlands, finished last season as Dortmund's top goalscorer with 15 goals in all competitions - and he's out of contract in 2026.

Aston Villa have this week increased their bid to £21m, making him a seemingly affordable option for Spurs, though it is believed Villa have been locked in talks for a while and have got the green light from the player.

That being said, there is apparently still a gap in valuations between the clubs, and a report by CaughtOffside states that Tottenham are internally discussing the possibility of hijacking Villa's talks for Malen.

Postecoglou's side are believed to be real fans of the 25-year-old, who can play on both flanks and further forward as an outright striker. Malen also bagged a goal and assist against Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this season, indicating he can perform at the highest possible level.