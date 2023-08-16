Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur could pull of a surprise deal to bring in one of the most prolific strikers that the Premier League has to offer; nevertheless, they may have to 'wait' to get their man, according to journalist Paul Brown.

How have Tottenham Hotspur fared in the transfer market?

Spurs have enjoyed a busy summer in the transfer market under Ange Postecoglou, with Alejo Veliz, Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Ashley Phillips and James Maddison all arriving on permanent deals in N17, as per Transfermarkt.

Of course, Tottenham have also been rocked by the departure of club icon Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for an initial £86 million and trying to identify his replacement will be a priority between now and the end of the window, as per BBC Sport.

Kane has given his reasoning behind choosing to going German giants Bayern Munich, stating in a recent interview: "I didn't want to get to the end of my career with regrets at not experiencing different leagues and cultures. I spent my whole career in England and the Premier League, so it may take a bit of adapting to get used to a new league."

According to Football Insider, Gent striker Gift Orban has emerged as a 'major target' to succeed Kane after Tottenham scouts were 'blown away' by his exploits in Belgium and 'huge potential' to develop into an elite striker.

Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson is another alternative to Kane and is valued at around £50 million amid interest from several other Premier League clubs, as per The Daily Mail.

What has Paul Brown said about Ivan Toney?

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has been hailed as a "lion", has been earmarked as a target for Tottenham despite currently being banned from playing football due to breaching gambling rules, as per FootballTransfers.

Last term, the England international was in magnificent form for the Bees, registering 21 goals and five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown thinks that £46k-a-week earner Toney could be the 'perfect' solution to lead the line for Spurs moving forward.

Brown stated: “I can’t really see Brennan Johnson operating as a like-for-like replacement for Harry Kane, he’s not that sort of player and I suspect he would cost quite a lot of money as well.

“Ivan Toney is the more interesting one I hear a lot of people around the game say that they think he would perfect for Spurs. But would Brentford sell right now when he’s not available and won’t be around for a few months?

“It is possible they would consider a deal if the money is right I think, so that is one to watch. He obviously wouldn’t be able to play straightaway for Spurs, so they’d have to wait for him.”

Who else could Tottenham Hotspur target this summer?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via The Daily Express, Tottenham are keen on a shock move for Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, who would cost in the region of £38.7 million.

Lukaku also has interest in his services to consider from Serie A and the Saudi Pro League, though he reportedly isn't keen to move to the Gulf region.

In a separate report from La Gazzetta dello Sport via The Daily Mail, Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is being weighed up by Tottenham; nevertheless, it seems extremely unlikely that the USA international would cross the north London divide.

Dusan Vlahovic may be available due to financial irregularities at Juventus and could become an individual Postecoglou chooses to pursue to replace Kane, as per Football Insider.