Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur bringing in Brentford striker Ivan Toney after his football ban expires would be taking a 'risk' despite his evident qualities, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is Ivan Toney moving to Tottenham Hotspur?

Last month, FootballTransfers reported that Tottenham had earmarked Brentford striker Toney as a potential replacement for talisman Harry Kane this summer despite his current ban for breaching gambling regulations.

The report states that Spurs are most likely to swoop for Toney in the January transfer window; however, they could act this off-season depending on the future of Kane, who may leave his boyhood club for Bayern Munich in a transfer worth as much as £100 million before the close of play in the market.

In the campaign gone by, £46k-a-week earner Toney enjoyed an unbelievable vein of form for Brentford, registering 21 goals and five assists from 36 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

In conversation with talkSPORT, pundit Darren Ambrose has urged Spurs to replace Kane with Toney, stating: "Someone mentioned it last week, go and sign Ivan Toney. I know he can’t play until January, but you’ve got a proven Premier League goalscorer that can come into the team in January. 20-plus goals again."

According to The Sun, Toney is mulling over whether to change agency and join CAA Stellar, which could be a signal that the England international is planning to seek a new challenge.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Toney would be a risky piece of business for Spurs to try and wrap up despite his excellent exploits in 2022/23.

Brown stated: "Ivan Toney would be really interesting. I mean, the problem is that he's not going to have played any football for a long time when he finally becomes available again, so you'd be taking a bit of a risk if you wanted to go for him straight away. It's hard to know whether the season he's just had a one off or the start of something big."

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been given a bit of a raw deal due to the fact the Kane situation surrounding the club has detracted away from his positive efforts to steady the ship in north London ahead of the new campaign.

Nevertheless, the Australian boss will continue to press on with pursuing transfer targets and Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson could come into his thinking if Kane does depart, though the Tricky Trees will ask for around £50 million for the Wales international, according to The Daily Mail.

Spurs are also expected to wrap up the signing of Blackburn Rovers youngster Ashley Phillips on Friday for a fee of £2 million after his release clause kicks in at Ewood Park, as per The Evening Standard.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is another name on the radar in north London and it is finally anticipated that Spurs will launch an attempt to secure his services, as per Football London.

Adarabioyo would be keen to take on the challenge of playing for Tottenham and he has also attracted interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco.