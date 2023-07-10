Tottenham Hotspur are still keen on signing Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, with Fulham and West Ham United also interested in a deal for the midfielder, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham are still searching for a new option in central midfield, with Ange Postecoglou personally making a plea for the board to pursue a move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha, however the Cottagers' asking price is currently said to be around the £90m mark.

A low-cost alternative to the Fulham star could be Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, with the Italian club set to listen to offers above €20m (£17.1m), while journalist Ben Jacobs has also named Spurs as a "suitor in the race" to sign Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

Another England international who the Lilywhites have previously been named as potential suitors for is Ward-Prowse, with reports from June detailing that they were the club "pushing hardest" to sign him.

While there has since been no update on Tottenham's pursuit of the £100k-per-week midfielder, a new report from The Daily Mail makes it clear they are still interested in signing him, however there is ever-increasing competition for his signature.

Fulham and West Ham United are also named as potential suitors for the Southampton star, who is expected to leave St Mary's this summer, following his side's relegation from the Premier League last season.

How many goals has James Ward-Prowse scored?

The central midfielder has scored 49 goals in a total of 343 Premier League appearances for Southampton, including nine last season, in what was another impressive season on a personal level, despite the Saints' relegation from the top flight.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the Englishman is very well-known for his ability from dead-ball situations, having scored 17 goals direct from free-kicks, just one short of the record set by former Manchester United man David Beckham.

While the 28-year-old is impressive from free-kicks, pundit Micah Richards believes there are other strengths to his game that often go unnoticed, telling Gary Neville: "He’s the most underrated player in the Premier League for years.

“And people say maybe he doesn’t have the mobility, but he works hard, he’s always 7/10 with that great right foot.

“You know what lets him down? Because he’s so good at free-kicks, like your mate David Beckham, people forget all the other stuff he does, and that’s his problem. But he’s a top player.”

The Portsmouth midfielder is also capable of playing on the right wing, and in a more attacking midfield role, creating nine big chances in the Premier League last season, double the amount of any other Southampton player.

Despite finishing far higher in the league table, the only Tottenham players to create more big chances than the Southampton captain last season were Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic.

With Perisic set to leave this summer, and Kane's future still in doubt amid interest from Bayern, Spurs could do with bringing in another creative player this summer, and Ward-Prowse could be a fantastic signing.