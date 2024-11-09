Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Johan Lange has been in touch with the representatives of a £100m player ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Tottenham's inconsistent start

Tottenham have made an inconsistent start to their Premier League campaign, with five wins, one draw and four defeats to their name after their opening 10 games, while they will also be disappointed with their 3-2 loss at Galatasaray in the Europa League on Thursdsay.

However, Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that he aims to bring a trophy to north London in his second season with the club, which means that he may have to strengthen his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The Lilywhites are currently the top scorers in the Premier League, but they continue to be linked with moves for attacking reinforcements, including Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers and Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Rogers and Hudson-Odoi clearly aren't the only Premier League players on Spurs' radar, however, as Football Transfers report that Lange has been in contact with the representatives of Manchester City winger Jack Grealish over a possible move.

The Tottenham sporting director reportedly came close to signing Grealish during the summer transfer window, and he is now back in contact with his agents to sound out a move this winter.

Given that Lange is Villa's former sporting director, he was instrumental in the winger's €117.5m (£100m) move to the Etihad Stadium, and the pair have retained a good relationship ever since, which could give the Lilywhites an advantage in negotiations.

The report also makes it clear that Postecoglou wants to bring in competition for Son Heung-min and James Maddison in the January transfer window, and Grealish is seen as a versatile option, capable of strengthening both positions and saving the club money.

Although the 29-year-old has not been a mainstay in City's starting XI this season, he could well be a good signing for Tottenham at the right price, particularly considering the praise he has received from Pep Guardiola in the past. The Spaniard lauded the England international as "unbelievable" for the part he played in City's treble-winning 2022-23 campaign, and he also impressed considerably during his time with Aston Villa.

In his final season with the club, the Birmingham-born winger recorded 16 goal contributions in 26 Premier League games, although he is yet to record similar numbers in a City shirt. As a result, a fresh start could be necessary for Grealish, and it should certainly be exciting news that Tottenham appear to be in the race for his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

Of course, Postecoglou already has some great options at his disposal, including Son and Brennan Johnson, with the latter already notching seven goals in all competitions this season. However, with Tottenham looking to compete on all fronts and win their first trophy since 2008, it is important to have strength in depth, so Grealish could be a shrewd acquisition at the right price.