Having already signed Dominic Solanke in the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly turned their attention towards adding another attacking reinforcement to Ange Postecoglou's side in 2025.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites are beginning to reap the rewards for their summer business now that Solanke has found his goalscoring touch. The big-money striker found the back of the net three times in eight appearances before the international break, with two of those goals coming in his last three Premier League games.

However, as he finds his feet and boosts Spurs' frontline, Postecoglou's side have remained inconsistent on the results front.

Following up victory at Old Trafford with complete capitulation against Brighton & Hove Albion, it's anyone's guess as to whether those in north London will be able to fight their way back into the Premier League's top four come the end of the campaign. Of course, what will help their case is the winter window in 2025, with links already emerging to the likes of Jonathan David and Espanyol winger Javi Puado.

But should they resist turning their attention toward Ligue 1 and La Liga, the Lilywhites could yet shift their focus to a Serie A forward in the summer. According to reports in Spain, Spurs have now joined the race to sign Charles De Ketelaere, who is beginning to rediscover his best form away from Milan at Italian rivals Atalanta.

Attracting the interest of Spurs, as well as the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester City, the Belgian may yet earn another summer switch to put life in Italy behind him. Still just 23 years old, De Ketelaere could form a fine strike partnership with Solanke to hand those in north London the ultimate attacking boost, especially given that he can also play in attacking midfield and on the right flank.

"Special" De Ketelaere can rediscover best at Spurs

After failing to score a single goal in 40 appearances for Milan, De Ketelaere swapped the San Siro for Atalanta and has managed to show glimpses of his best ever since, scoring 15 goals and assisting another 12 in 60 appearances. That said, he's still not quite performing at the levels he showed whilst at Club Brugge, which could leave the door ajar for another exit.

If that does prove to be the case, Spurs could complete a summer swoop and take a gamble on a player who has plenty of potential, according to Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described De Ketelaere's talents as "special" and "superb".

With four Premier League clubs now seemingly battling to sign the Belgian, Spurs may just send a statement by welcoming De Ketelaere when the summer transfer window arrives.