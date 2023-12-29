Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou's search for a new centre-back has taken a pre-January twist with one "rapid" defender now keen on joining them.

Spurs in desperate need of more defensive cover

The north Londoners are in dire need of more squad depth defensively, especially after Cristian Romero was added to the treatment table with a hamstring strain.

Romero's absence was sorely felt as Spurs' winning run came to an abrupt end on Thursday evening, with Postecoglou's side losing 4-2 away to Brighton. Tottenham were forced to play a makeshift centre-back pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies against the Seagulls, much like they did when Romero was suspended for a period.

The Argentine is now out for around four to five weeks, making the need for an early centre-back signing all the more imperative next month.

Postecoglou, speaking in a pre-Brighton press conference, called on the Lilywhites to bring in another option.

"We just need another player in that position who can provide some more depth for us and the ability to change it up," said Postecoglou on signing another defender for Spurs.

"It won’t matter if it is left-sided or right-sided, it is more the profile and characteristics.

"We didn’t go looking for a left-sided centre-back at the start of the year, it just happened that Micky was the perfect centre-back. Even if we had another left-sided one, I still would have signed him. It is about looking at the right profile, the right characteristics and seeing what is available, then going from there."

Spurs players unavailable to play Bournemouth Reason Dejan Kulusevski Suspended Yves Bissouma Suspended Cristian Romero Injured Micky van de Ven Injured James Maddison Injured Ivan Perisic Injured Manor Solomon Injured Rodrigo Bentancur Injured Ryan Sessegnon Injured

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is a top target for Spurs to solve this issue, according to reports, and it is believed they've even opened talks. However, the Frenchman isn't Tottenham's only target, with journalist Rudy Galetti claiming a couple of Premier League defenders are eyeing up a move to N17.

Lloyd Kelly "keen" to join Ange at Spurs

Indeed, as per the transfer reporter, one of them is Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly.

Kelly is believed to be "keen" on joining Tottenham in January, according to Galetti, and the 25-year-old is "also on the list" of names Spurs are considering in the winter.

The "rapid" defender (Jamie Weir), who can play both centrally and as a full-back, has made nine league appearances for Bournemouth this season and his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Kelly's contract situation could make him a viable and affordable option when the window opens, as Bournemouth may want to sell before losing him for nothing later next year, making this one to watch.