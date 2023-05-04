Tottenham Hotspur manager candidate Julian Nagelsmann may have had a 'rethink' over potentially becoming Spurs manager following their late collapse against Liverpool last weekend, according to Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann?

As per The Telegraph, negotiations between Spurs and Nagelsmann appear to have hit a 'stumbling block' due to uncertainty over the situation surrounding their sporting director role.

Fabio Paratici resigned from the position due to receiving a worldwide ban from FIFA which was upheld and the 35-year-old coach wants assurances over who will be handling recruitment and strategical matters before choosing whether or not to commit to taking over permanently from Antonio Conte.

The Sun also claim that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has 'reservations' over Nagelsmann's age and wants to make sure the German would be respected in his role of seniority by everyone in the building.

Several other candidates have also been linked to the vacancy, such as Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, Feyenoord coach Arne Slot and former Leicester City man Brendan Rodgers, as per Football London.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Spurs' performance last Sunday in their 4-3 defeat against Liverpool will also leave a lot to be desired from Nagelsmann's perspective.

Jones told FFC: "The motivation is not there, the hunger is not there, none of the things you would look for on surface level as a manager were in that performance. That's before you even get into the technical ability and wonder if they're capable of carrying out what you need them to do to carry out your vision. I'm sure Nagelsmann, if he was watching that game, might be having a bit of a rethink."

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham have four matches left in Premier League still to play as they try to salvage a European slot from an underwhelming season.

Champions League qualification now looks to be out of the window, given that they sit nine points behind Manchester United in fourth position, who have played two fixtures less than the Lilywhites.

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion linger just below Spurs in the standings and could well overtake them if results do not improve, potentially leaving them completely out of the picture concerning the prospect of securing continental football for 2023/24.

Although their managerial situation will continue to dominate headlines off the pitch, making sure they end the campaign with a flourish under Ryan Mason has to be of paramount importance to everyone at Hotspur Way.