Tottenham Hotspur are now closely monitoring two Premier League players ahead of the summer transfer window, with a "sensational" £60m midfielder on their radar, according to a report.

Spurs struggling amid injury crisis

Tottenham's season has undoubtedly been hampered by the scale of the injury crisis in N17, and Ange Postecoglou bemoaned the number of players currently sidelined in the wake of his side exiting the EFL Cup at the hands of Liverpool.

"Vicario, Romero, Destiny, Van de Ven, Solanke, Odobert... I could go on and on. We had 10 senior players missing. If you take seven or eight key players from any team and you're playing the best team in the league at the best, I don't think you make judgements in these moments."

After crashing out of the EFL Cup as a result of the 4-0 drubbing at Anfield, Postecoglou is undoubtedly under increasing pressure, with recent performances not good enough, regardless of the number of players currently on the sidelines.

However, the Australian continues to work on potential signings for the summer, with the injuries this season perhaps indicating the manager needs a bigger squad to work with if he is going to continue to play such an intense style of football.

According to reports from Spain, Tottenham are now closely monitoring two Premier League players for the end of the season, namely Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Southampton's Tyler Dibling.

The English duo have attracted Spurs' attention after putting in some impressive performances for their respective clubs, with Dibling enjoying a breakout season at St Mary's, despite the fact his side are at serious risk of relegation.

The report claims the Lilywhites are looking to sign young players for the future, rather than focusing on big-name signings, and the Premier League duo fit the bill in that regard, with Dibling just 18, while Wharton - valued at £60m in the summer - is 21.

Dibling and Wharton impressing in the Premier League

It is no wonder Tottenham are looking to sign the talented English youngsters given that they have been in good form this season, with Dibling solidifying his place in the Southampton first team, picking up four goals and two assists in all competitions.

Crystal Palace star Wharton has been impressing for quite some time now, receiving a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024, and he has been the subject of high praise from members of the media.

Dibling and Wharton are showing signs of great promise, so it is exciting news Tottenham are in the running for their signatures, although it may be difficult to lure them to north London if they fail to qualify for Europe next season, which is looking increasingly likely.