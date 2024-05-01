Tottenham could look to their Premier League rivals to bolster their frontline this summer, it has been reported.

Spurs set for Europa League?

A disappointing defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Arsenal in their most recent outing has left Champions League football out of Tottenham's hands heading into the final month of the season.

Ange Postecoglou's side currently sit fifth in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, though they do have two games in hand on Unai Emery's side.

However, they are still relying on the Villans to slip up in their final three games of the season, with Villa needing to drop points on at least one occasion for Spurs to have any chance of Champions League football.

Meanwhile, their own fixtures are not easy; they head to London rivals Chelsea and fallen title challengers Liverpool in the coming days, while they also face reigning champions Manchester City in their final five games, alongside matches against already-relegated Sheffield United and relegation battlers Burnley.

The battle for Champions League football Game Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur 34 N/A Chelsea (A) 35 N/A Liverpool (A) 36 Brighton (A) Burnley (H) 37 Liverpool (H) Manchester City (H) 38 Crystal Palace (A) Sheffield United (A)

Regardless of where they finish this season, summer business seems certain, with the attack an area that the club are keen to strengthen. Timo Werner has enjoyed a strong loan spell but there is no indication as to whether the deal will be made permanent.

Now, Spurs have been linked with an audacious move for a Premier League star that could be an alternative to the German.

Could Marcus Rashford really be a target?

The latest links come courtesy of reports in Spain, which name Spurs as one of three clubs keen on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United academy graduate has struggled this season after a fine campaign in 2022/23, and recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are open to parting ways with him this summer with Rashford among those thought to be transfer listed by the Red Devils hierarchy.

That is in part for financial reasons, with Rashford's £315,000-per-week salary among the highest at Old Trafford, while his homegrown status means that any sale will be recorded as pure profit in a boost for Financial Fair Play compliance.

As per a report in Spain, PSG and Bayern Munich are among the clubs keeping tabs on the Englishman, but so too are Tottenham, who don't want 'to be left behind in the race to acquire the services of the versatile attacker'.

They add that Rashford is an attractive option due to 'his ability to perform both as a winger on both wings and in the number 9 position', in a way similar to Son Heung-min, who has played across the frontline for Postecoglou this season.

He would certainly be an exciting addition in north London and add some serious firepower, with Xavi pointing out just how dangerous he can be before United's clash with Barcelona last season.

"In the transition he is very, very dangerous so, yes, we need to take care of all of them, but especially Rashford," he claimed.

"He's one of the most dangerous players now in Europe, yeah. He's very fast, he has a very good at dribbling in one-versus-one."

However, the reported £70m asking price combined with wages is almost double that of second-highest earner James Maddison, making a move wholly unlikely barring a major shift in circumstances or demands.