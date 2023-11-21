Tottenham Hotspur changed the strategy in the summer after several years of struggles, with Antonio Conte's dismissal in March proving to be the fourth time in as many years that chairman Daniel Levy had spun the wheel.

Shifting away from the approach that welcomed the likes of Conte and Jose Mourinho to mixed success, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was targetted after the 58-year-old's impressive endeavours in Scotland, with Spurs lifting off to enormous success in the early phase of the campaign.

Indeed, after just ten matches, the London side - who finished eighth-placed last year - were top of the Premier League and flying. Still, recent losses against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers have highlighted the importance of bolstering.

As such, Postecoglou has no doubt fixed one eye on the upcoming winter transfer window, with Tottenham reportedly interested in digging into Juventus' pool of talent once again.

Tottenham transfer news - Samuel Iling-Junior

According to Football Insider, the Serie A side are interested in discussing terms with Spurs for the transfer of Samuel Iling-Junior given their precarious financial situation.

Juventus are holding out for an 'attractive' bid but with Postecoglou believed to have earmarked Iling-Junior as a top target, this could be the perfect move to make this January.

The 20-year-old is only contracted in Turin until 2025 and was touted at €25m (£21m) in the summer - when Aston Villa and Everton were lurking - and given Tottenham's need for depth, this could be the perfect move.

Samuel Iling-Junior's statistics since 22/23

Described as a "flamboyant winger" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Iling-Junior has been honing his craft with the Old Lady after being released from Chelsea's academy in 2020.

Having only made 22 senior appearances so far, Iling-Junior has posted a goal and three assists and has now established a base from which to improve his abilities.

Despite his desire to play in a forward role - the Englishman has likened his game to that of Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane - he has often been utilised as a wing-back by Massimiliano Allegri.

Dynamic and daring, he ranks among the top 5% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 17% for shot-creating actions, the top 18% for progressive carries and the top 13% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Such metrics emphasise the winger's natural attacking instinct and ease with the ball at his feet, and such skills would be the perfect addition to Tottenham's burgeoning outfit.

Dubbed a "menace" with "high energy and work volume as well as dreamy ball skills" by journalist Antonio Mango, Iling-Junior would be a worthy addition to the Spurs squad, and given the club's recent success in securing exciting talent from Juventus, it's well worth the venture.

Dejan Kulusevski's Spurs career so far

Almost two years ago, Dejan Kulusevski joined Spurs on an 18-month loan deal from Juventus before finally completing a permanent £25m transfer this summer.

Hailed for his "explosive" skills by compatriot Marcus Allback before his loan move to the Premier League, the Swede had looked a promising talent in Italy but was shipped off to Spurs and started with aplomb, scoring five goals and supplying eight assists from only 18 matches in the English top-flight.

This season, Postecoglou has provided the 23-year-old with a starting role across all 12 of the club's Premier League outings - with Kulusevski boasting a three-goal return so far - and he is comfortably one of the most important players in the Lilywhites team - energetic, robust and progressive.

Clinching Iling-Junior's signature, Tottenham could repeat the feat, nurturing and moulding a new sensation from Juventus, and it simply has to be realised in January to provide the squad with greater options and maintain the resurgence.