Three La Liga sides have opened talks with a Tottenham player via his representatives, as it is now believed Spurs could green-light a January loan.

Players who Spurs could sell or loan in January

Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou will need every man at his disposal for the second half of this campaign, with the Australian's side competing on all four fronts as things stand.

Spurs have a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Ruben Amorim's Man United on the horizon, not to mention the all-important Premier League ties against Chelsea and Liverpool next month, and the significance of their fixtures will only heighten as we approach the business end of the season.

Nevertheless, there have been reports that Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy could allow a select few players to depart the club in January.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22

£40 million summer signing Archie Gray is yet to start a top-flight game for Spurs, playing just 42 minutes across five substitute appearances, and there is a belief that Levy could let him go out on loan in the winter as a result.

Tottenham are expecting loan offers for Gray in the January window, according to GiveMeSport. Other media sources have even stated Leeds could re-sign Gray on a temporary deal, which would be quite a coup for Daniel Farke, even if it would be a brief reunion.

Meanwhile, a player who is even more likely to quit the club mid-season is out-of-favour left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The defender hasn't been included in a single Premier League matchday squad last season, with his only inclusion coming on the bench against Coventry in the Carabao at the start of the campaign.

There are rumours that Tottenham could terminate Reguilon's £120,000-per-week contract as a result, amid interest from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but clubs in his native Spain are also keeping a watchful eye on his situation.

La Liga trio open talks with Sergio Reguilon as Tottenham could green-light loan

According to Spanish media sources, Real Sociedad, Getafe and Osasuna have contacted Reguilon's agents as they look to facilitate a potential return to La Liga for the 27-year-old.

The former Real Madrid and Sevilla full-back, despite claims his contract could be terminated, may be allowed to leave on a loan-with-option-to-buy move - which has piqued the interest of these three sides.

Sociedad are looking for strength in depth to cope with the increased fixture schedule, while Getafe need alternative defensive options after a few injuries.

Sixth-placed Osasuna are also an option for Reguilon, who is appearing more and more destined to leave N17 before the expiry of his contract next summer.

“I’ve been an admirer of Reguilon for some time," said pundit Noel Whelan to Football Insider, after Reguilon scored his first ever goal for Spurs against Leeds in 2021.

"He really stamped his authority on the game and grabbed the winner to show what a quality player he is.”