Tottenham Hotspur, remarkably, sit at the summit of the Premier League table after the opening eight games of the season.

The feel-good factor is certainly back amongst the Spurs faithful, largely due to Ange Postecoglou, who has completely changed the club's fortunes following his arrival from Celtic in the summer.

Many fans and figures within the media are tentatively tipping Spurs as outsiders for the league title, but in order for that to have any legs, they'll need to avoid injuries.

Postecoglou has a number of first-teamers currently sidelined ahead of his side's clash against Fulham on Monday, as Football FanCast keeps you up to date with all of the latest Spurs news on the injury front.

What is the latest Spurs injury news?

Spurs currently have seven players sidelined, though, thankfully for Postecoglou, both Brennan Johnson and Yves Bissouma are due to return this month.

Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who was a shining light for Spurs last term, is eight months into his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Ivan Perišić, whose contract is due to expire next summer, may have played his final match for Spurs - with his return not expected until June 2024.

Player Name Injury Date Injured Expected return date Manor Solomon Knee 4th October 13th January 2024 Brennan Johnson Hamstring 24th September (v Arsenal) 23rd October Ivan Perišić ACL 20th September 1st June 2024 Alfie Whiteman Ankle 3rd August (Training) Unknown Ryan Sessegnon Hamstring 11th July (Training) 25th November Rodrigo Bentancur ACL 11th February (v Leicester City) 25th November

Manor Solomon

Tottenham Hotspur provided an update on Manor Solomon's injury earlier this month, which read: "It was announced on Thursday (5 October) that our number 27 (Solomon) had suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee in training this week. The forward underwent surgery the same day and has now started his rehabilitation as he looks to get back to full fitness."

It's important to note that it's not the same knee Solomon injured with Fulham last season.

The 24-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans for their support: "Not an easy one to take for me personally, but I’ve already started my rehabilitation in order to come back as soon as possible and stronger than ever. Thank you all for your support, looking forward to seeing you soon on the pitch."

Solomon had started the season brightly, providing two assists in as many starts, but the Spurs faithful will have to wait until the new year to see their summer arrival back in action.

Brennan Johnson

Summer signing Brennan Johnson sustained a hamstring injury in Spurs' draw at the Emirates last month and was left out of the Wales squad by Rob Page 'in order to not jeopardise his health'.

Page spoke about the good relations between Wales and the north London club: "The communication between us and Tottenham has been first-class. It’s about having mutual respect."

Postecoglou provided an injury update on Johnson's expected return date.

"Brennan will still be out for this weekend, but hopefully, he should be okay after the international break," the Australian head coach said on October 6.

Ivan Perišić

Ivan Perišić may have played his final match for the Lilywhites after sustaining a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament. The Croatian's contract expires next summer and he isn't expected to return until June 2024 after undergoing surgery.

"We can confirm that Ivan has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in his right knee. The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery," the club said on September 20.

Perisic cited a Michael Jordan quote to his 1.9m Instagram followers, as he broke the silence following surgery.

"'Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it or work around it.'

"Thank you for all your support. It means the world to me."

Alfie Whiteman

Spurs shot-stopper Alfie Whiteman was stretchered off during an open training session in Singapore in July after sustaining an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old could miss up to six months, as reported by injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar.

"Alfie has undergone surgery following an injury sustained to his ankle whilst on pre-season tour. He will now begin his rehab with our medical team, and a date for his to return to training will be determined in due course," the club confirmed in an August injury update.

Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon picked up a hamstring injury during pre-season training and has been in recovery following surgery. The left-back has been plagued by the injury since making the £25m switch from the Cottagers in 2019.

He released a heartfelt message on social media thanking fans for their kind messages: "Devasted & not really sure what to say right now, but I wanted to come on here & say thank you for all the kind messages I've received.

"Hopefully this provides a light at the end of the tunnel. I feel very hungry & motivated to return stronger than ever & be back doing what I do best, for you guys.

"Thank you, Sess."

According to the Evening Standard, Sessegnon was keen on departing the North London club in the summer but was awaiting Postecoglou's assessment. The 23-year-old is expected to return next month alongside teammate Bentancur, who is recovering from an ACL injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur

Bentancur was enjoying a stellar season for the north Londoners last term up until his serious knee injury at the King Power Stadium in February.

After scoring Spurs' opening goal against Leicester City, he was forced off on the hour mark and was later confirmed to have sustained a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament.

Eight months have passed since then and he is expected to return next month.

"There's not a defined (comeback date) but he is getting closer. I think probably around November time, we’d be looking to reintegrate him into it," Postecoglou said in September on Bentancur's fitness.

"He’s ticking all the boxes so far. He’s really keen."

Who is suspended for Spurs?

Yves Bissouma is currently the only player who is serving a suspension, though left-back Destiny Udogie must tread carefully after picking up three bookings so far this term.

Players who pick up five yellow cards in the first 19 games of the season must serve a one-game ban. The threshold then increases to 10 yellows across the first 32 games.

A suspension for collecting too many yellow-card offences can only be served in the Premier League - not cup competitions.

Yves Bissouma

Box-to-box midfielder Yves Bissouma has been one of Spurs' standout performers this season after a tricky first year in north London.

However, he put his team in jeopardy after picking up a red card against Luton Town earlier this month. The 27-year-old was dismissed in the first half after being shown two yellow cards for hauling down Chiedozie Ogbene before diving on the edge of the penalty area.

Fortunately for Bissouma, his teammates were able to narrowly edge past the hosts thanks to Micky van de Ven's 52nd-minute winner.

The 29-cap Mali international will now miss his side's game against Fulham on Monday before returning for the away clash at Selhurst Park next Friday, when he will still be a yellow card away from a suspension.