The summer window may have only just closed, but in the modern world of football, you just can't get away from transfers, and let's be honest, we all love some transfer gossip.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has gathered some of the latest transfer rumours concerning the potential incomings and outgoings we might see at Tottenham Hotspur this January.

When does the January 2024 transfer window open?

Somewhat confusingly, the January transfer window does not, in fact, open at the same time across Europe - that would be far too simple - and neither does it close at the same time either.

In the Premier League, English Football League, Scotland, Women's Super League, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, the window opens on Sunday 1st January, as you'd expect. However, in La Liga and Serie A, it opens a day later on the 2nd.

While the day the window closes is the same for these leagues, the times are not. The deadline for the Premier League, EFL, and La Liga is 11pm GMT on Wednesday 31st January, It's 5pm for the Bundesliga, 7pm for Serie A, and 11.59pm for Ligue 1 and Scotland.

Interestingly, the WSL closes their window at 5pm GMT for domestic transfers and midnight for international deals.

Who did Spurs sign in the 2023 summer window?

Player From Fee Brennan Johnson Nottingham Forest £47m James Maddison Leicester City £40m Pedro Porro Sporting CP £39.7m Micky van de Ven Wolfsburg £43m Dejan Kulusevski Juventus £25m Guglielmo Vicario Empoli £17m Alejo Veliz Rosario Central £12m Ashley Phillips Blackburn Rovers £3m Manor Solomon Shakhtar Donetsk Free

While much of the attention from fans and the media in the summer was on Spurs' outgoings - with good reason - the club had a genuinely impressive summer when it came to incomings, the circus around Harry Kane might've benefited the team in the sense that they could conduct a lot of their business without much attention being paid to it.

The marquee signing is clearly England international James Maddison - even if he wasn't the most expensive - and so far, to say he has lived up to expectations would probably be an understatement. Since arriving in N17 from the recently relegated Leicester City, the 26-year-old has been exceptional every time he has stepped on the pitch.

No doubt, were he not a part of the team, Spurs wouldn't have got off to such a flyer in the league this year. In just five league games, he has already scored two goals and provided two assists - you wouldn't be surprised if he ended up with double digits in both come May.

The move to sign Pedro Porro on a permanent and the acquisition of Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven have also done wonders in making the team look demonstrably better in defence compared to last season - which wouldn't have been difficult, really. Even new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has looked excellent after he was a little shaky in his debut against Brentford.

The only question mark so far is whether Brennan Johnson will prove to be value for money. He certainly looked good for Nottingham Forest last season, but £47m is a considerable sum of money to spend on a 22-year-old with limited top-flight experience - time will tell.

Who did Spurs sell in the summer window?

Player To Fee Harry Kane Bayern Munich £100m Harry Winks Leicester City £10m Djed Spence Leeds United Loan Sergio Reguilon Manchester United Loan Japhet Tanganga FC Augsburg Loan Lucas Moura São Paulo Free Joe Rodon Leeds United Loan

Unsurprisingly, it was a Tottenham departure that dominated so many of the headlines over the summer, specifically, England captain Harry Kane.

It was, without doubt, the biggest transfer story of the summer, and there were so many twists and turns that it was impossible to know whether it would actually happen. Unfortunately for Spurs fans, though, it did.

That said, the club managed to get £100m for a 30-year-old player with a single year left on his contract, and so, in that respect, it wasn't the worst deal.

Harry Winks, who joined Leicester City for £10m, was the only other player to leave for a fee.

Who could Spurs sign in January?

Ivan Toney - Brentford: While Toney has definitely been touted for a move to Spurs over the last few weeks, they aren't the only ones. Fellow London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea have also been heavily linked with the number nine.

The one-cap England international could be a fantastic signing for the Lilywhites after he scored a genuinely impressive 20 Premier League goals last season. However, there is a pretty big elephant in the room: his lengthy ban.

Toney was banned for eight months in May of this year for 232 breaches of betting rules, so he hasn't featured at all this season and won't be able to until January. He is also banned from taking part in training, which would pose a bit of a risk for Spurs were they to sign him.

That said, for the £50-60m fee reported by Fabrizio Romano and his consistently impressive output, it might be a gamble well worth taking.

Gift Orban - Gent: Another striker now, one much younger and one that was heavily linked to the club in the summer window. 21-year-old Orban had an unbelievable season last year, scoring 20 goals and providing two assists in just 22 games. He has carried on as he left off already this year, scoring six goals in just nine starts.

With football.london reporting that the price required to land the young star is potentially as low as £26m, it seems like a no-brainer on the part of Tottenham. Son and Orban could form one of the most potent partnerships in the league should the young Nigerian fulfil even some of his potential.

Lloyd Kelly - Bournemouth: Another player that Tottenham could go back in for in winter after missing out on them last month is . 90min has reported that the Lilywhites still hold a firm interest in the 24-year-old and are thinking about going back in for him in the winter.

Despite seeing their £20m offer rejected in the summer, Spurs will have a considerable advantage in any negotiations in January as the player's contract expires at the end of the season, so regardless of how well he performs, we'd be very surprised to see them pay anything more than their initial offer of £20m as the Cherries can't risk losing him for free in the summer.

The Lilywhites will have some stiff competition, though, as both Liverpool and Newcastle United are also said to be interested. This interest is no surprise, given his great performances last season. In all, he started 23 league games, picked up two assists, maintained a passing accuracy of 81.4%, won 1.6 aerial duals per game and even picked up two Man of the Match awards, per WhoScored.

Daizen Maeda - Celtic: Before Postecoglou arrived at the club, this rumour would've been a total surprise and maybe seen as a bit out there, but ever since the Australian arrived, fans have been anticipating a raid on his former side, Celtic. That raid looks like it may finally come in January, as the Litlywhites have been linked with the Japanese ace.

Maeda has been one of Celtic's star players since he arrived from the J League in 2022. In 25 league starts last year, the Japanese international scored eight goals and provided five assists.

TEAMtalk has reported that any deal for the 25-year-old would likely cost the Lilywhites more than the £25m that Saudi side Al-Ittihad paid for former Hoops winger Jota.

Which players could leave Tottenham?

Giovani Lo Celso: The Argentinian is one player who looks set to leave once the window reopens in January, as per reports from Spain.

Given the fee it took to sign him and the massive hype that followed, it would be hard to call the midfielder's time in N17 as anything other than a failure. In total, he has made just 86 appearances for the club, which just isn't enough, and with his contract set to expire in 2025, a move in January could be what's best for all parties.

Hugo Lloris: The veteran Frenchman is somehow still at the club, and after failing to find a move in the summer, he was included in Postecoglou's 25-man squad for the league. Realistically, though, he won't be getting any game time unless something happens to Vicario, and so you would expect him to finally leave the club in the winter, as his contract expires next year.

How could Tottenham line up?

So, say Tottenham could pull off all four of these rumoured transfers in January, what would the ideal lineup look like?

Well, first things first, for as good as all four targets look at the moment, with how Spurs are playing, it's probably just a fully fit Toney that would get into the starting eleven - which only shows how good of a job that Postecoglou has done in such a short period. Toney is the only one with a proven track record in what's arguably the toughest league in world football, and given that Son has already proven that he can perform exceptionally on the wing, it just makes sense to have him as the number nine.

Toney played in a 4-3-3 21 times at Brentford last season and given that it was also Postecoglou's favoured formation at Celtic, it would make sense to implement that with a front three of Son, Toney and Kulusevski.

Potential Tottenham XI (4-3-3) - Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son; Toney

However, were Toney to be lacking fitness in January, as most expect he will, it might be better to have Orban up front in his stead.

While he might lack that top-league experience that the Englishman has, his frankly absurd output in Belgium suggests that he could develop into one of the world's deadliest strikers, and he'll only do that if he gets regular game time.

The team could also keep their current formation given that Orban hasn't got a clear track record with a specific system yet, which is another benefit to giving him game time as soon as possible.

We could see Kelly coming off the bench during games as he has looked impressive enough for Bournemouth thus far, but there would be little chance of him coming in and immediately picking up a starting position.

It's a similar story for Maeda. While he has looked great in Scotland, he has yet to prove himself in a top-five league, so we'd expect that, initially at least, he'd occupy a place on the bench, coming on to replace whoever is on the left wing at the time.

Alternative Tottenham XI (4-2-3-1) - Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Orban