Tottenham Hotspur could turn to Inter Milan striker Lisandro Martinez as a potential replacement for Harry Kane if the latter is to depart Hotspur Way this summer, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur and could Lisandro Martinez replace him?

According to Sky Sports, Kane expects to stay at Tottenham for another campaign if he is not sold to Bayern Munich before his side's Premier League opener against Brentford on August 13th.

The report states that Bayern Munich plan to improve on their £81.7 offer to Spurs for Kane and a meeting between hierarchies of both clubs has already been held to try and come to a resolution. German giants Bayern Munich plan to offer the England international a five-year contract at the Allianz Arena.

TEAMtalk understand that Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are also keen on Kane and are mulling over a potential world record bid to land the 30-year-old, which could be in the region of £200 million.

In regard to Martinez, InterLive revealed earlier this year that the Argentina international could emerge as a serious candidate to replace Kane in north London, though he could cost €120 million (£103.6 million) to acquire.

Last term, the £182k-a-week ace, who has an "X-factor", was in fine form for Inter Milan, registering 28 goals ad 11 assists across 57 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Cited by talkSPORT, football legend Lionel Messi has heaped heavy praise on his international teammate Martinez in the past, stating in an interview: "He's spectacular. “He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that. "He's very strong, really good one on one, scores a lot of goals and in the area he fights with anyone, holds it up, he can turn, scrap to win it all on his own."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook has namechecked Martinez alongside a few other elite names around Europe that could replace Kane at Tottenham; however, he believes it may be a difficult sell to any high-profile forward due to Spurs' lack of Champions League involvement.

Crook stated: "Kylian Mbappe was just fanciful and extreme. I think with Dusan Vlahovic if Fabio Paratici is still involved and I think he is in some capacity, could be a possibility.

"Maybe someone like Lautaro Martínez at Inter Milan, although he suggested that he would be quite happy to stay for another season.

"They can't afford Victor Osimhen and I wouldn't have thought he'd want to come and join a non-Champions League team, which is going to be an issue for a few of their targets."

Who else could potentially replace Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur?

Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz could be on his way to Tottenham this summer according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has recently stated on Twitter X: "Alejo Veliz has agreed personal terms with Tottenham, player wants to join — long term contract in place. Negotiations are underway between clubs — Rosario Central ask to keep Véliz on loan for at least six months."

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could indeed emerge as an option for Spurs and would be available due to his current employers being mired in financial difficulty, according to Football Insider.

Tottenham are reportedly 'considering' Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson as an alternative to Kane, though he would cost in the region of £50 million, as per The Daily Mail.

Brazilian striker Pedro, is another name being contemplated by Spurs in the event that Kane heads to Bayern Munich or elsewhere between now and the close of play, as per The Independent.