Tottenham are thought to be leading Liverpool in the race to sign an £85m+ forward, according to one journalist.

Tottenham transfer rumours

Tottenham, under Ange Postecoglou, ended the 2023/24 campaign sitting 5th in the Premier League. This is by no means a terrible achievement after losing Harry Kane last summer, however, it is clear Spurs' ability to score goals has been impacted by Kane's absence, with their 74 goals in 38 league games last term the lowest of the top-seven teams.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to the north London outfit being linked with a lot of forward options heading into the 2024 summer transfer window. It was claimed at the beginning of the week that Tottenham have maintained their interest in RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo ahead of the summer.

Elsewhere, Spurs are among several Premier League teams to have 'asked' about Beskitas' latest wonderkid, Semih Kılıçsoy, while the capital outfit are "keeping an eye" on Sporting CP's star winger Marcus Edwards ahead of the summer window and are interested in Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi and could make an offer for the wide-man 'before 30 June.'

Tottenham leading Liverpool in race to sign £85m+ attacker

Now, an update on a long-term attacking target at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has emerged. The player in question? Santiago Gimenez.

The Feyenoord striker has been linked with a move to Liverpool this week, as the Reds look to add another forward to their squad. However, it is the view of one journalist at least that Tottenham will land the forward ahead of Arne Slot and co. Speaking to Rousing The Kop, journalist Graeme Bailey feels that Tottenham are currently "favourites" for Gimenez.

“I think Spurs like him a lot, they’ve been doing work on him. I’d be making them favourites in that race at the moment.

“I haven’t heard too much on Liverpool. I know there’s the links with Arne Slot but how much impact the manager’s going to have on the search for players, I don’t think Liverpool are built like that. They might be asking about his players but I don’t think he would drive that.”

Liverpool, unlike Tottenham, have Champions League football next term, while the player has also previously worked under Arne Slot, but if Bailey's comments are anything to go by, that will not play a part in Tottenham's chances of getting a deal for the 23-year-old over the line.

In terms of a fee for the Mexican hitman, 90min claim Feyenoord would want to see the record for a sale in the Eredivisie matched if they are to sell their star striker, with that figure currently standing as the £87m Manchester United paid for Antony in 2022.

Gimenez scored 26 goals and assisted eight in 41 outings for Feyenoord during the most recent campaign, including two goals and one assist in four Champions League ties.