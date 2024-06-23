Looking for more summer arrivals after securing another loan deal for Timo Werner, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly turned their attention towards Euro 2024 and one particular in-demand star.

Tottenham transfer news

The rumours have been coming thick and fast regarding potential incomings at Spurs this summer, which has seen the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Jonathan David and Marcus Edwards all linked with a move. David would be a particularly interesting watch and an arrival to possibly finally replace Harry Kane a year after his departure to star for Bayern Munich.

The Lille forward enjoyed yet another excellent campaign in Ligue 1 last time out, scoring 26 goals in all competitions, and could now help Ange Postecoglou bridge the gap on the Premier League's top four, freeing Heung-min Son from the role of leading the line in the process. Only time will tell whether the Lilywhites manage to seal such a deal before their opening-day game against Leicester City.

It's not just David that the North London club have their eye on either. According to The Mirror, Spurs are in pole position to sign Lutsharel Geertruida ahead of Liverpool this summer in a deal that could be worth £25m. What's more, Caught Offside have claimed that the Lilywhites have now offered the right-back a contract in a vital step towards a possible move.

Geertruida came from the bench to help the Netherlands earn a 0-0 draw against France recently and will hope to play more of a part as the tournament goes on, before sealing his future. Given that Postecoglou's side suffered without squad depth last season, Geertruida's ability to play as a right-back, centre-back and defensive midfielder makes him an ideal option to turn to this summer.

"Amazing" Geertruida could be an upgrade on Hojbjerg

Whilst much of the focus has been on potential incomings, Spurs look likely to be bidding farewell to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer in a move that will leave a gaping hole in their squad that Geertruida can instantly fill.

Such is the 23-year-old's versatility, Postecoglou would be getting three options in one, whether that be cover for Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven or, indeed, a replacement for Hojbjerg.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Lutsharel Geertruida Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Goals 8 0 Assists 5 0 Tackles Won Per 90 0.92 1.23 Ball Recoveries Per 90 5.38 8.29 Minutes 3,038 1.311

Whilst Hojbjerg outperformed his potential replacement off the ball, it's clear that Geertruida's hand in goals is an element that would only benefit Spurs, especially if they remain without a replacement for Kane this summer.

It's a rise that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig has seen coming since 2022, when he was full of praise for the Feyenoord star, dubbing a particular week in Geertruida's career as "amazing" and the right-back a "gem". Now, it's Spurs who could benefit in abundance. Still just 23 years old, Geetrruida is certainly one to watch this summer.