Tottenham have identified a top transfer target with chairman Daniel Levy and the wider Spurs recruitment team ready to go above and beyond to get a deal done this summer.

Spurs preparing for summer window

The north Londoners, after a successful January, are said to be in full preparation already for what will be an interesting summer window.

Spurs are interested in Barcelona midfielder Raphinha as one option, which FA registered intermediary and insider Paul O'Keefe pointed out last week. Despite Richarlison's exceptional form over the last two months, it is also believed that Tottenham could sign a striker later this year, as they reportedly weigh up replacements for club-record goalscorer Harry Kane after his 2023 departure to Bayern Munich.

On the field, Levy and technical director Johan Lange could be helped in their pursuit of targets by Spurs' fine form as they seriously contend for a place in the Champions League group stages next season.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival Lucas Bergvall Arrival Timo Werner Arrival Djed Spence Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan)

The feel-good factor around N17 has already helped them beat European heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the likes of Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall, while there are some suggestions that Spurs also usurped Man United in the race for Timo Werner last month.

"In general, how the club works, how they work, how they train, what the days look like. It wasn't a persuasive talk like that. He just said the club was great and I noticed that when I got there. I got an incredible reception, it's a very family club but incredible people," said Bergvall on why he chose Spurs over Barcelona and how Kulusevski swayed him.

"It felt better in the stomach. They are both incredible clubs. It was a very difficult choice, it was 50-50 for a very long time, but it felt like the next step for me was Tottenham."

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can entice more of the continent's brightest talents later this year, and it is believed they're already firmly setting their sights on Icelandic star Albert Gudmundsson.

Tottenham "ready" to sign Gudmundsson and could go above asking price

According to a report by Calciomercato.it, Spurs are ready to bring Gudmundsson to England alongside other unnamed top flight clubs.

Tottenham "in particular" are very keen on the midfielder, so much so that Levy could tempt Genoa with an offer "beyond" the £26 million requested by the Serie A side. Indeed, Ange Postecoglou's side may place a "significant sum" on the table for a player who's bagged nine goals and two assists in the league alone this season.

Gudmundsson has also been likened to Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah: “If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long,” said Kevin Strootman to Il Secolo XIX newspaper (via Football Italia).

“He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one."