Chairman Daniel Levy has set the price tag as sources close to a Tottenham star hold a serious belief that Man United are about to bid for him, with their new manager Ruben Amorim looking to make a splash in the dugout at Old Trafford.

Spurs players who look set to leave in 2025

There is interest from Real Madrid in the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, as the Galacticos seek the arrival of an emergency new centre-back.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are both out for the rest of this season with anterior cruciate ligament tears, dealing a major selection headache to Carlo Ancelotti, while David Alaba remains on the comeback trail from his own ACL problem.

This has led to Real considering a move to sign Romero from Tottenham, while there has also been tentative interest from Ancelotti in van de Ven, according to some reports out of Spain in the last few months.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

The likelihood that manager Ange Postecoglou green-lights a departure for either centre-back is slim at best, but perhaps Levy could be tempted by a mouth-watering offer.

Meanwhile, Spurs players much more likely to leave next year are Alfie Whiteman, Fraser Forster, Ben Davies and Sergio Reguilon. All four players are out of contract next summer, and there are even reports that Reguilon could terminate his Tottenham contract and depart for La Liga in January.

Reguilon is training with the first team but hasn't been handed a single minute in all competitions, all whilst failing to make a single Premier League matchday squad.

Spurs are also expected to green-light a Leipzig return for Timo Werner, as Levy and co edge towards the decision of severing ties after his loan deal. The Lilywhites have an option to sign the German for just £8.5 million, but concerns surround his wasteful finishing in front of goal, so perhaps letting him go back to the Bundesliga is best for Postecoglou's side.

People close to Pedro Porro convinced Man United will make Tottenham bid

According to a report by Spanish newspaper AS, right-back Pedro Porro is attracting interest from Man United and Man City.

Real have been linked with Porro as well, but the Spaniard's form under Postecoglou in this past season-and-a-half is also turning heads in Manchester.

AS write that Porro's agents at Tottenham are convinced Man United will bid for him, with Amorim's side interested in providing the 25-year-old a route back up north, where he once plied his trade in Sky Blue.

However, Levy won't let him go on the cheap. The former Sporting Lisbon star's price tag is at least £58 million, so United and INEOS will need to invest heavily.

“It’s brilliant and well deserved – he’s been outstanding all year," said Postecoglou on Porro being called up to the Spain squad earlier this year.

“He’s worked awfully hard on his game on both the offensive and defensive side. We’ve obviously put some different demands on that position, but he’s adapted so well and credit to him, he’s worked really hard.

“He never let it get him down at any stage, the fact that he wasn’t part of the national team, I think it’s well-deserved and hopefully he gets an opportunity to show what he can do.”