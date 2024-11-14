Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been tipped to offload a "quality player" at the club next year, even if he has a "great season".

Players most likely to leave Spurs at the end of 2024/2025

A quartet of fringe players in Ben Davies, Sergio Reguilon, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman appear certain to leave at the end of this Premier League campaign, with their contracts expiring in 2025.

Reguilon could even terminate his Spurs contract and leave before then, according to some reports out of his homeland recently, as the likes of former club Sevilla and Getafe take an interest in bringing him back to La Liga.

Davies, meanwhile, has been a faithful servant to the club and is still playing a crucial role when the likes of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are unavailable for selection - partnering Radu Dragusin on occasion.

The Welshman appears set to bring his decade-plus-long stay at N17 to an end next year, though, with back-up keepers Forster and Whiteman in the same situation.

Son Heung-min's deal also expires in 2025, but the club possess an option trigger a one-year extension and keep him in north London until 2026 - something which they're apparently set to do.

“I have something to say about Heung-min Son, a top player of Tottenham Hotspur," said Fabrizio Romano this week (via GiveMeSport).

"It's important to say that, according to my information, Tottenham are prepared to take the option to extend the contract of Son. So if you check on Son, on all the websites, for example, Transfermarkt, you can see that his contract is expiring in the summer of 2025.

“But Tottenham have an option, have a clause in the contract to extend the deal for one more season, 25/26, and they are in the process, from what I'm hearing, of extending this contract for one more year.”

With Son's future secure, the same cannot be said for Timo Werner.

The RB Leipzig loanee, who scored his first goal since March in Tottenham's 2-1 win over Man City a fortnight ago, has been criticised for his wasteful finishing in front of goal.

The German faces a battle to convince Spurs to take up the £8.5 million buy-out option in his contract, despite Ange Postecoglou believing he is a "quality player".

John Wenham tips Tottenham to offload Werner no matter what

Pundit John Wenham, speaking to Tottenham News, is convinced that Levy will offload Werner and send him back to Leipzig at the end of 24/25 - regardless of whether he finishes the season strongly.

“I don’t see Tottenham signing Werner permanently,” Wenham said.

“Even if he goes on to have a great season this year, considering his wages, I just think it is too much of an outlay to commit to permanently. Therefore, if the season were to finish next week, he would just be released. That would be the end of it, and Spurs would move on.”