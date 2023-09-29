Tottenham Hotspur play host to Liverpool on Saturday evening in the Premier League, as the pair meet for the 179th time in their histories.

Across those meetings, the two sides have scored a combined total of 285 goals, so today at Football FanCast, we've decided to pick out and rank some of the best goals scored in their fixtures gone by.

13 Philippe Coutinho v Spurs (2014)

The Brazilian magician, Philippe Coutinho, was some player during his time in Merseyside, and he created a whole dossier of marvellous goals across his five-year stay. So it should come as no surprise that he features on this list.

This particular effort against the North London club was a fine example of how to strike a low-driven shot. Whilst learning the mechanics and intricacies of football as a young player, you're always taught to find the bottom corners - low and hard - as keepers hate it.

And that's exactly what the fleet-footed playmaker did, making it almost impossible for Hugo Lloris to save it. His goal was Liverpool's third of the game as they dispatched the visitors 4-0.

The victory lifted Brendan Rodgers' side to the summit of the Premier League table, two points clear of title-rivals Chelsea, whilst Spurs remained in sixth, cut adrift of the top four.

Coutinho's first full season at the Reds saw him rack up 13 goal contributions.

Skip to 2:37 for the goal.

12 Chris Armstrong v Liverpool (2000)

Spurs outlaid a club-record £4.5m to sign Crystal Palace centre-forward Chris Armstrong in July 1995, and across his 161 appearances for the North Londoners, he netted 55 goals.

Though, perhaps not many better than his stunning effort against Liverpool at the start of the 21st century. He riffled in a 25-yard right-footed strike into the top corner, giving his side a much-needed 1-0 victory over one of the division's form sides.

The Reds were starting to be talked about as potential title candidates heading into this January affair but those aspirations were dented by the Spurs frontman, who scored a commendable 14 goals that season.

The Lilywhites ended up finishing in 10th whilst their away opposition secured fourth place.

11 John Arne Riise v Spurs (2006)

We all know Liverpool fullback John Arne Riise was partial to a screamer, or two, and that powerful left foot of his produced another thunderbolt, here.

The Norwegian coasted onto Luis Garcia's pass unassumingly before gaining a sight at goal from 36 yards out and leathering a thunderous effort past Paul Robinson, who could barely react in time to the authoritative strike.

His 89th-minute goal was Liverpool's third of the game as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over their away opposition.

10 Luis Suárez v Spurs (2013)

Liverpool ran riot at White Hart Lane as they swept past Andre Villas Boas' Tottenham Hotspur side. The Merseysiders secured an emphatic 5-0 victory with Luis Suárez the star of the show.

The Uruguayan forward netted a brace and laid on two assists as his side moved up to second in the Premier League table, two points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Suárez's second goal of the game in the 84th minute was an absolute beauty and worthy of placing inside our top 10 selections. Luis Alberto notched the ball forward into his path before he cooly converted a delicious 20-yard chip over the onrushing Hugo Lloris.

The former Ajax striker enjoyed a prolific campaign that year, scoring a whopping 31 league goals in 33 appearances.

Skip to 1:42 for the goal.

9 Sami Hyypiä v Spurs (2005)

Sami Hyypiä scored a beautiful 18-yard volley to earn his side a point at home to Tottenham Hotspur in April 2005. The Finnish defender adapted superbly to a looping clearance as he riffled home past the Spurs shot-stopper Paul Robinson.

The volley technique in itself is difficult, but it was made even harder given the height from which the ball came down from and because of that, it makes our rankings.

The Reds failed to make the top four that year as their Merseyside rivals Everton finished a place above them in fourth. Though, the season will be mostly remembered for their incredible Champions League final comeback in Istanbul, beating AC Milan on penalties after overturning a three-goal deficit in normal time.

Skip to 3:41 for the goal.

8 Mohamed Salah v Spurs (2018)

Mohamed Salah's sublime solo goal in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur back in February 2018 joins the list in eighth.

What's remarkable about this goal is that Salah stopped to appeal for a handball and as he realised it wasn't going to be given he turned on the burners and skipped past two defenders before cooly lifting the ball over Lloris.

The Egyptian thought his 91st-minute effort was the winner but the eventful game threw another curveball right at the death, as Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 95th minute to join the 100-club and share the spoils.

Perhaps Salah's goal would've placed a lot higher up had the defending not been so poor.

7 Alberto Moreno v Spurs (2014)

Alberto Moreno's first goal for Liverpool was a special one...

The Spaniard dispossessed Andros Townsend in his own half before marauding forward into the opposition area and powering the ball low and hard into the corner.

The full-back crafted the marvellous goal all by himself and put the away side 3-0 to the good to seal all three points on Brendan Rodgers' 100th game in charge of the club.

Moreno's £12m transfer fee in the summer certainly looked well-spent that afternoon.

6 David Ginola v Liverpool (1998)

David Ginola displayed a moment of magic to put his side 2-1 up against the Reds back in March 1998. The dazzling French winger chopped inside onto his left foot before striking a wonderful 20-yard curling effort past Brad Friedel.

Ginola netted six league goals that season whilst providing three assists as his side managed to beat the drop, finishing in 14th. The underwhelming campaign was his first in a Spurs shirt following a £2.5m move from Newcastle United in the summer.

His Magpies teammate Les Ferdinand also joined him in North London.

Skip to 2:16 for the goal.

5 Luka Modrić v Liverpool (2011)

Luka Modrić opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a sublime 25-yard screamer as his side dealt the travelling Merseysiders a thumping 4-0 defeat on the afternoon.

The Croat's snap-shot effort caught Pepe Reina off guard but in all honesty, two readied goalkeepers were never getting to to his top-corner rocket.

Modrić was the subject of a £40m bid from Chelsea in the summer of 2011 but remained at White Hart Lane for the season before completing a switch to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

His final year at the North Londoners saw him tally up five goals, though, none perhaps as good as this one.

4 Benoît Assou-Ekotto v Liverpool (2009)

Spurs left-back Benoît Assou-Ekotto produced an absolute showstopper in his side's opening-day 2-1 home victory against the Reds.

Tom Huddlestone's blocked freekick fell kindly for the Cameroon international, who shifted the ball onto his left foot before unleashing a 25-yard thunderbolt into the top right corner.

Remarkably, it was Assou-Ekotto's first goal for the club having signed from French outfit Lens three years prior, though you wouldn't have known it given how confidently he struck the ball.

The North Londoners went on to finish in fourth place that year under the stewardship of Harry Redknapp, whilst their opposition placed in seventh.

3 Nayim v Liverpool (1992)

Spurs' Spanish midfielder Nayim delivered a masterclass in how to strike a volley. His 25-yard hit, which came down from such a height, displayed immaculate technique as it whistled in past the stunned David James in goal.

The Barcelona youth product won the Premier League's goal of the month award for his super effort that opened the scoring in his side's 2-0 victory against Liverpool.

The Lilywhites finished eighth that year level on points with sixth-placed Liverpool. The pair became founding members of the Premier League in its inaugural campaign.

2 Victor Wanyama v Liverpool (2018)

Victor Wanyama's half-volley thunderbolt against Liverpool back in February 2018 almost took the roof off the net and is well worth its second-place ranking.

The Kenyan's 25-yard leveller clocked up a reported speed of 64mph, leaving Allison with absolutely no chance. It came during the aforementioned 2-2 fixture, with Salah's second goal placing 10th on our list.

Remarkably, Wanyama had only just come on as a substitute one minute prior before making an instant impact as the unlikely goalscorer.

1 Erik Edman v Liverpool (2005)

And winning FFC's best goal is... Erik Edman's 35-yard drive against Liverpool back in April 2005.

The Swedish defender silenced Anfield as he put his side 1-0 up with a left-footed rocket, leaving Liverpool shot-stopper Jerzy Dudek stunned.

Edman clearly thought to try his luck as the ball broke to him from a poor corner routine, and it was certainly well worth the effort. It was his first-ever Premier League goal and also his last after a short one-season stint in North London.

Unfortunately, his long-range beauty was cancelled out by Luis Garcia just before the break in a game that ended up finishing 2-2.