A player is considering his future ahead of the summer, as Tottenham now indicate they're prepared to make an offer for him.

Lange already identifying next Spurs targets after January

Technical director Johan Lange's debut transfer window last month couldn't have gone any better, as the Lilywhites beat a host of Europe's top clubs to their trio of major signings.

Spurs knowingly bested Barcelona to the last minute addition of teenage sensation Lucas Bergvall, who joined on a buy-to-loan-back deal from Djurgardens IF, and will link up properly with the north Londoners later this year.

Meanwhile, it is also rumoured that Tottenham won the race to sign defender Radu Dragusin ahead of Bayern Munich, stinging Harry Kane's side who later settled on bringing in Eric Dier as an alternative.

Lange also managed to shift a host of unwanted players out on loan, saving serious funds on player salaries, in what was arguably a 10/10 window where the club and chairman Daniel Levy are concerned.

Now, reports suggest that Spurs are already identifying targets ahead of the summer, with Barcelona star Raphinha linked among others. Manager Ange Postecoglou has managed to bring back the feel-good factor at Tottenham, so much so that his players are in serious contention to seal a top-four spot and subsequent Champions League qualification for 2024/2025.

If they're to secure a spot in Europe's most prestigious competition, the intensity of their fixture schedule will be ramped up, and so will the need for strength in depth. Postecoglou apparently wants to sign another centre-back for Spurs after Dragusin, with the Australian plotting a defensive reshuffle for 2024.

Alongside the likes of Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite and others, an option who's been regularly mentioned in that respect is Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly.

Lloyd Kelly's best league games for Bournemouth this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea 7.10 Sheffield United 1-3 Bournemouth 6.86 Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle 6.76 Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley 6.74 West Ham 1-1 Burnley 6.51

The 25-year-old, who's made 13 league appearances this season, is also out of contract in the summer and could join any interested party on a Bosman deal.

Kelly considering exit with Spurs willing to make offer

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Kelly is considering his future with Tottenham now willing to make an offer for him - but Postecoglou's side face stiff competition from Liverpool, Newcastle and clubs abroad who can agree a pre-contract.

Homegrown and potentially available for free, Kelly could be an astute option given his top-flight experience, with Sky journalist Jamie Weir also suggesting the "rapid" defender is suitable for a Postecoglou-style high line.