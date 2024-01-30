Tottenham have looked at signing a £15.5 million alternative to the heavily-linked Club Brugge sensation Antonio Nusa, with the Norwegian's transfer saga taking many twists and turns over the last 48 hours.

Brentford deal stalls with Nusa race open

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was thought to have been dealt a serious blow over the weekend when Premier League rivals Brentford unceremoniously hijacked the Lilywhites' deal for Nusa.

The Bees, as reported by reliable sources, were believed to have agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old ahead of Tottenham, despite the latter side being in rumoured talks for over a week.

It was a transfer twist few saw coming, especially given the plethora of reports suggesting Spurs were firmly in the driving seat to sign Nusa before January deadline day in just a few days time.

However, in yet another unexpected development regarding Nusa's future, Brentford's deal to sign the dazzling teenage winger stalled at the last minute, with Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri (among others) claiming Nusa failed his medical.

Now, it is believed the race to sign Nusa on a buy-to-loan-back deal before February 1 is open again, and this could open the door for Spurs to make a last-gasp move after all (David Ornstein).

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (RB Leipzig, loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (Genoa, permanent) Eric Dier Departure (Bayern, loan) Djed Spence Departure (Genoa, loan) Ashley Phillips Departure (Plymouth, loan) Sergio Reguilon Departure (Brentford, loan) Japhet Tanganga Departure (Millwall, loan) Ivan Perisic Departure (Hadjduk Split, loan)

It'll now be interesting to see if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, Chief Football Officer Scott Munn, technical director Tim Steidten and the club's recruitment team opt to resurrect a deal for Nusa, regardless of his reported medical roadblocks.

Tottenham have looked at signing Nusa alternative in Samuel IIling-Junior

If not, there are alternatives to the Scandinavian, as reliable football.london journalist Alasdair Gold points out in his latest transfer piece. Indeed, it is believed Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior is among the names considered in that regard.

The 20-year-old is struggling for starting places under Massimiliano Allegri, making zero in Serie A this season with all of his 12 appearances coming off the substitutes' bench.

As per Gold, Spurs have looked at signing IIling-Junior among a host of other young wingers as they continue their policy of buying young stars for the future.

Previous reports have claimed he'd cost around £15.5 million to prise away from Turin, with members of the media like Dean Jones calling him an "exciting" player.

Another reporter, Michele Neri, has also likened the "very quick" forward to AC Milan star Rafael Leao.