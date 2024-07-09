Tottenham have looked at signing an £85 million striker for Ange Postecoglou, coming after his excellent goal tally of 28 in all competitions last season.

Spurs targeting replacement for Harry Kane this summer

One item on Spurs' list of summer agendas is to finally replace club-record goalscorer and Lilywhites legend Harry Kane, coming nearly a year after he departed for Bayern Munich in a multi-million pound deal.

The 30-year-old has gone on to make 45 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians thus far, scoring an incredible 44 goals and registering 12 assists in that time, and Spurs were tipped to really miss Kane's proficiency over Postecoglou's debut campaign in the dugout.

Tottenham did manage to cope well without their former superstar, though, with Postecoglou even recording the best start made by any new manager in Premier League history. The bulk of their goals came courtesy of Son Heung-min and Richarlison, who grabbed 29 between them with a further 14 assists to boot across all competitions.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03

However, there are some doubts over Richarlison's suitability to lead the line going forward, despite the Brazilian's phenomenal mid-season purple patch. Reports have suggested that Tottenham are even open to selling Richarlison for the right offer, amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

A host of interesting options have been named as striker candidates on Tottenham's summer transfer wishlist. Ivan Toney is thought to be attracting Spurs interest, with the England star contributing well when called upon by Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old, who racked up 20 league goals the season before last, has entered the final 12 months of his contract - which could force Brenford to sell for a lower than desired fee.

Toney isn't the only striker linked with a move to N17, as Sky Sports detail other names they've been considering in a report this week.

Tottenham have looked at signing Lois Openda from RB Leipzig

As well as the likes of Lille striker Jonathan David, Sky claim that RB Leipzig star Lois Openda is a target for the Lilywhites as well.

Spurs are after a forward with versatility, and the 24-year-old is thought to fit the bill in this respect. Tottenham have looked at signing Openda for Postecoglou, despite other claims he could cost as much as £85 million, but it remains to be seen if they decide to formalise their interest with an offer to test Leipzig's resolve.

This isn't the first time they've been linked with Openda, who scored 28 times and provided seven assists last term, and pundit John Wenham believes he'd be an "interesting" potential replacement for Richarlison.

“I watched Openda in the Champions League a couple of times this year and I was impressed,” Wenham said to Tottenham News, “He has a real mix of pace and excellent finishing ability. He looks like someone who could also play out wide, so he would be an interesting replacement for Richarlison."